June 7, 2025 Michael Le Pard News

Mount Morris, PA

Round Eight

May 30th, 2025
Two Top-Ten Finishes at the Mason-Dixon GNCC

Round eight of the series took the teams to Pennsylvania. Following heavy rain the days leading up to the race, the course dried out enough to improve over the span of the weekend, leading to raceable conditions on Sunday. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang was battling a stomach bug on the weekend, which made for a long afternoon come race day. He pushed as hard as he could and could barely stand on his own two feet after the race, as he left all the energy he had was left on the race track, but he was able to claim tenth place. Jhak Walker rode strong in a highly competitive XC2 class, on his Factory 250 RR en route to a sixth-place finish on the round.
Results:
Josh Strang » 10th Place » XC1

Jhak Walker » 6th Place » XC2

Factory 480 RR

“Gave it all I had this weekend. The family had the stomach bug/virus last week, and it finally caught up to me on the weekend. I just didn’t have the stamina, but I gave it my best shot. The team is starting to come together, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
97902b1e-4006-483a-b90a-a6492bf0cf40 image

Factory 250 RR
“I’m happy with my riding this weekend. It’s definitely something we can build off from for the rest of the season. Big thanks to the team this weekend, they absolutely killed it this round.”

Photos: Mack Faint

