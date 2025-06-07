Top-Ten Finishes at the Mason-Dixon GNCC

Round eight of the series took the teams to Pennsylvania. Following heavy rain the days leading up to the race, the course dried out enough to improve over the span of the weekend, leading to raceable conditions on Sunday. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang was battling a stomach bug on the weekend, which made for a long afternoon come race day. He pushed as hard as he could and could barely stand on his own two feet after the race, as he left all the energy he had was left on the race track, but he was able to claim tenth place. Jhak Walker rode strong in a highly competitive XC2 class, on his Factory 250 RR en route to a sixth-place finish on the round.
Results:
Josh Strang » 10th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 6th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“Gave it all I had this weekend. The family had the stomach bug/virus last week, and it finally caught up to me on the weekend. I just didn’t have the stamina, but I gave it my best shot. The team is starting to come together, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Factory 250 RR
“I’m happy with my riding this weekend. It’s definitely something we can build off from for the rest of the season. Big thanks to the team this weekend, they absolutely killed it this round.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Leading competitors into stage two of the 2019 Merzouga Rally following his winning performance on day one of the Dakar Series event in Morocco, Yamalube Yamaha Rally Team rider Adrien Van Beveren has kept his […]
It was another night of tough conditions in the 250 class, but Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols managed another top performance to bring home another double podium for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team […]
2022 Harley-Davidson: More Powerful Bikes Arrive! Powerful new 2022 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with brand new H-D upgraded models are now up on Total Motorcycle… 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide Guide, CVO Street Glide […]