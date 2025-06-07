Two Top-Ten Finishes at the Mason-Dixon GNCC Round eight of the series took the teams to Pennsylvania. Following heavy rain the days leading up to the race, the course dried out enough to improve over the span of the weekend, leading to raceable conditions on Sunday. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang was battling a stomach bug on the weekend, which made for a long afternoon come race day. He pushed as hard as he could and could barely stand on his own two feet after the race, as he left all the energy he had was left on the race track, but he was able to claim tenth place. Jhak Walker rode strong in a highly competitive XC2 class, on his Factory 250 RR en route to a sixth-place finish on the round.