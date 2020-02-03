Total Motorcycle Site Improvements Updates and Upgrades Complete

Wonderful news everyone! In my continual efforts to make Total Motorcycle the best experience for my visitors (you) on the internet I (and my host Idleserv) have completed some big updates and upgrades behind the scenes this weekend. Safety, Security, Stability and Performance were my goals and I hope you find browsing, using and discovering TMW an even more enjoyable experience than ever before.

Safety, Security, Stability and Performance: We are now running the best, latest and most stable version of Total Motorcycle ever. This means, everything behind the scenes you can’t see it fully up-to-date with the latest versions. Also over the past few weeks I have implemented changes to optimize page loading speeds and you may have noticed TMW is now loading x2-x3 times faster thanks to those many improvements. All these updates and upgrades were to both our main site and our forums. I hope you enjoy using Total Motorcycle as much as I, and my great volunteer staff, enjoy creating the content for you we are all most passionate about… motorcycles. 🙂

I wanted to make a small note, as AdBlockers are becoming more and more common and since Total Motorcycle sells nothing to remain unbiased, could I ask to please turn off your AdBlocker for Total Motorcycle so we can generate some revenue to continue operating the site? As mentioned we do not sell anything (products or your data) so ads are the only method we have to generate income. Many thanks!

Also don’t forget to check out our huge 2020 Motorcycle Model Guide, I’ve been working hard to keep that updated for you.

Thank you for supporting, visiting and using Total Motorcycle.

Mike & The Staff of TMW.

Total Motorcycle Website and Forum Core:

Added WP Rocket Caching Plugin (Paid version) for fastest page caching and loading.

Removed 4 other plugins that WP Rocket replaced

Running latest version of WordPress (v5.3.2). Large Security and maintenance release.

Some of the exciting changes behind the scenes:

Total Motorcycle Website Theme (MH Magazine Theme) v 3.9.2

Total Motorcycle Community Forums now version 3.3!

Emoji!

Thanks to our BBCode parser your users can now make use of the entire Emoji keyboard when posting on your board. From a lovely grin to a pink unicorn, Emoji can liven up all posts on your board! With phpBB 3.3, support for Emojis has been extended further to also support them in other parts like topic titles.

PHP7 Support

PHP 7 works twice as fast as previous PHP versions. We have modified phpBB to now completely support the latest releases of PHP (7.1 to 7.4) so you can enjoy all these performance advantages.

Clever quotes

We’ve improved the quoting system to show a link to the quoted post and post author. The full time and date of the quoted post is now also available to get all the information in one glance.

Easy updating

With our brand new installer updating will be easier than ever in phpBB 3.3! Upload a single folder to your board and all your files will automatically be replaced.

reCAPTCHA 2.0

With phpBB 3.3 now including the industry standard by using Google’s newest and strongest API, you will have an even better protection against spambots than before.

Improved Notifications

With us completely refactoring the notifications system in phpBB 3.2, notifications now work faster and more efficiently. This change also reduces the posting time to be almost instantaneous.

FontAwesomeFont

Using CSS driven icons from FontAwesome, we now have more intuitive icons with retina quality all across phpBB as well as considerably improving the speed of page loads.

SymfonySymfony 3.4

Having introduced Symfony components in our previous releases, phpBB 3.3 has now upgraded to be built on Symfony 3.4 allowing us to use their latest cutting-edge developments.