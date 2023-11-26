Tough start to Manuel Lettenbichler’s SuperEnduro campaign now looks ahead to Krakow

Excited to get back into the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler had prepared well for his return to the series. Faced with a high-speed course in France, the German knew it would be tough to play to his strengths and use his technical riding skills to maximum effect. Nevertheless, Lettenbichler was keen to get in the mix on his 350 EXC-F.

Setting the fourth quickest time in superpole gave Lettenbichler a good starting position for race one. Reacting well to the drop of the start gate, he quickly hustled his way towards the sharp end of the pack. However, a crash on the first rock garden dropped him down to 12th. Undeterred and quickly regrouping, he battled his way up to third before a mistake on the final lap saw him slip back to fourth.

With the start order reversed for race two, Mani started mid pack. Climbing up to sixth, he then frustratingly crashed while battling for a top five result. With little time to recover, he had to settle for eighth.

Hoping to make amends in the third and final race, Mani suffered another crash in the rock garden on the opening laps. Determined to get back in the mix, he raced on to finish a hard fought fifth and ultimately ended his night in sixth overall.

After a tough start to his SuperEnduro campaign, Mani now looks ahead to round two in Krakow, Poland on December 9.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “It’s been a hard first night back in SuperEnduro, that’s for sure. It’s a while since I did this style of racing and I felt like I was definitely back in the deep end, for sure. The intensity level is crazy high, and I need a little more time to get my head around that and to adapt. I rode quite good in race one and was battling for third before finishing fourth. Race two and three I had some crashes and was always fighting to come back from that. I think I went too extreme enduro with my suspension setting. I had it too soft for the races, so I will try to work on that for the next round.”

Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 1, France

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 53pts

3. Will Hoare (GBR), Beta, 39pts

4. Dominik Olszowy (POL), Rieju, 35pts

5. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Rieju, 34pts

6. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 32pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:04.244

2. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:24.255

3. Dominik Olszowy (POL), Rieju, 10 laps, 7:36.876

4. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 10 laps, 7:43.629

5. Will Hoare (GBR) Beta, 10 laps, 7:45.661

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 7:07.573

2. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:21.327

3. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Rieju, 10 laps, 7:44.980

4. Will Hoare (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:48.277

5. Mitchell Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 10 laps, 7:54.512

8. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 9 laps, 7:09.790

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 10 laps, 6:56.880

2. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:11.539

3. Will Hoare (GBR), Beta, 10 laps, 7:25.291

4. Dominik Olszowy (POL), Rieju, 10 laps, 7:29.129

5. Manuel Lettenbichler (GBR), KTM, 10 laps, 7:38.165

Championship Standings (After Round 1)

1. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 53pts

3. Will Hoare (GBR), Beta, 39pts

4. Dominik Olszowy (POL), Rieju, 35pts

5. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Rieju, 34pts

6. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 32pts