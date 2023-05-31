APRILIA AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP DONATE €200000 TO FLOOD RELIEF

APRILIA AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP DONATE €200,000 TO THE CIVIL PROTECTION FOR THE COMMUNITIES OF EMILIA ROMAGNA AFFECTED BY THE FLOODS

THANKS TO OVER FIFTEEN THOUSAND FANS WHO FLOCKED TO MISANO, APRILIA ALL STARS BRINGS SPECIAL AID TO EMILIA ROMAGNA’S MOTOR VALLEY

APRILIA RACING’S MOTOGP RIDERS WERE PROTAGONISTS OF THE SOLIDARITY RACE BOTH ON TRACK AND IN THE PADDOCK, IN AN EVENT FEATURING CHARITY AUCTIONS OF COVETED RACING MEMORABILIA

Misano Adriatico, 27 May 2023 – Aprilia fans produced a great show of support for Emilia Romagna whose Motor Valley holds a place in the heart of every bike racing enthusiast. More than fifteen thousand converged en masse to the Misano World Circuit paddock for the Aprilia All Stars, a major event for bike fans and a meeting of solidarity, aimed at providing specific aid to the flood-affected communities.

The festive motorcycling atmosphere of Aprilia All Stars proved a perfect match for the solidarity race, aided by the presence of the Italian Navy and their awe-inspiring helicopters, who have played a key role in the relief efforts in Emilia Romagna.

The thousands of fans were greeted by the on-track spectacle from the MotoGP riders featuring Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. Rubbing shoulders with them were true legends of the calibre of Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi and Alex Gramigni, all world champions with Aprilia. Radio DeeJay and M2O were on hand to supply the entertainment to the paddock with music and events.

The Piaggio Group and Aprilia have donated a sum of €10 for every bike enthusiast who showed up at Misano, adding to this the proceeds from the many fundraising initiatives involving riders and spectators in a true solidarity race, amounting to a final figure of €200,000 destined to go to Emilia Romagna’s Civil Protection.

Aprilia riders mucked in with the donation of racing equipment such as helmets, racing leathers and boots for the charity auctions. True and rare memorabilia – much of it highly coveted – was up for grabs, with bike fans making their contribution with bids and purchases, which even included the much sought-after official t-shirt of the event.

The extraordinary day of solidarity was accompanied by the usual on-track spectacle. Taking it in turns on the MWC track were performances from the RS-GPs, ridden by Aprilia MotoGP riders, RSV4 superbikes and right through to the legendary 250 2-strokes. As always, the quarter-litre displacements, which have filled the Aprilia trophy cabinet with 18 world titles and 143 GP wins, were among the bikes most sought after by the riders.

The highlight for MotoGP fans was, of course, the on-track display from the RS-GP 2023, Aprilia’s MotoGP star of the world championship.

For all bike fans, for groups of friends and also for the many families who flocked to the event, it was a fun-filled day of celebration, with activities ranging from tests of the 2023 Aprilia motorcycle range to the top-class entertainment emanating from the main stage throughout the day, courtesy of the stars of radio Deejay and M2O. Moreover, there was a fine live performance from Albertino, who turned the entire paddock into a dancefloor, as well as the draw that saw one lucky winner go home with a brand new Aprilia Tuareg 660.