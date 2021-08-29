Toughest weather conditions of the summer for Ironman racers

|
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make its return to the West Coast for the penultimate round of the season next Saturday, September 4, for a second visit to Pala, California’s Fox Raceway on Labor Day weekend. The Maxxis Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox Racing, will feature live broadcast coverage of the first motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Coverage of the second motos will be showcased via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. The action from Southern California will also stream live all day long on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Guaranteed Rate Ironman National
Ironman Raceway – Crawfordsville, Indiana
August 28, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-1)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-2)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (4-3)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-5)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (5-4)
- Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (8-6)
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (7-8)
- Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., KTM (10-7)
- Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (9-9)
- Kyle Chisholm, Clearwater, Fla., Yamaha (11-10)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 10 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 439
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 389
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 368
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 278
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 239
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 224
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 216
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-1)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (2-3)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-4)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (3-6)
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (5-5)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (13-2)
- Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, GASGAS (6-7)
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (8-8)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (12-9)
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (9-13)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 10 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 414
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 403
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 319
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 307
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 300
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 262
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 218
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 195
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 189
- Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 182