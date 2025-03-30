Training injury for Mattia Guadagnini in Sardinia

March 30, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Training injury for Mattia Guadagnini in Sardinia

The factory rider of the Aruba.it-Ducati Factory MX Team had an accident yesterday during a training session in Sardinia ahead of the MXGP round of Riola Sardo. Immediately assisted by the team members on track, Mattia was then transported by ambulance to the Oristano Hospital and subjected to clinical examinations that revealed six clean break to the left ribs as well as various bruises, but without serious complications. Guadagnini will remain hospitalized in Oristano for a few more days and will then have to observe a period of recovery. Convalescence timing of the 22 years old will be defined after a further medical check-up next week.

