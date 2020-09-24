Triple headers for MotoGP World Championship three race weekends in a row

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 23.

One of the new features of this compact 2020 MotoGP World Championship is the addition of triple headers; three race weekends in a row. After two weeks at Misano World Circuit the MotoGP paddock moves swiftly onto the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya for Round 9.

The track situated in Montmelo is not far from the stunning sights of Barcelona and it holds a special place in the hearts of Spanish motorsports fans thanks to its long history and instantly recognisable layout, which often provides exciting racing.

Mallorca’s Joan Mir comes into his home race just four points shy of the title lead after two fantastic podiums in the preceding two Grand Prix in Italy. His continued confidence with his GSX-RR has seen him score the most points of any rider in the last four rounds. Last year, as a MotoGP rookie, he took sixth at the Barcelona track and in 2017 he was victorious here in the Moto3 class.

Growing up in Barcelona, Alex Rins also considers this his home GP. After a tough couple of weeks in Misano where arm pain coupled with a lack of feeling at the grippy circuit saw him below par, he is looking to get his season back on track in Catalunya. Placing fourth at the circuit last year, he’ll be hoping to go one better at this ninth round of the 2020 season.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re back on track again just a few days after the Misano GP, and we’re ready to start afresh. Alex needs to reset a bit and try to recover from the difficulties he had last weekend, but he knows this track well and we’re confident he can manage a good weekend. Joan has been doing a great job and he’s hoping to continue this form. Our GSX-RR has performed well at every track this year, so we hope Barcelona will be the same. We’ll prepare as best we can and see what happens on race day.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s important to continue being as consistent as possible, and ideally scoring podiums. I’m really pleased with how the last two races went, but there was potential – especially in Misano 1 – to win. But at the moment my main focus is just on doing the best I can during each session and continuing my good feeling. I really like Barcelona circuit and I hope for a good home race.”

Alex Rins:

“I’m really glad to come to Barcelona because I always enjoy riding here and it’s a great track. I will start the weekend with a lot of motivation because this Grand Prix is a special one for me. I’d like to put Misano behind me and focus on what can be done here with our GSX-RR, for sure I will be aiming for a great result.”