Triumph racing team returns to Daytona 200 and supported by FreedomRoad Financial

TOBC TRIUMPH RETURN TO DAYTONA 200

The TOBC – Triumph racing team, supported by FreedomRoad Financial, returns to the Daytona 200 this weekend with Danny Eslick back on the track for another year.

Heading in to 2024, the TOBC – Triumph team have come together to reinforce the competitiveness of the TOBC Triumph team and the Street Triple. This also makes two teams supported by FreedomRoad Financial in the legendary race this weekend. Eslick will once again pilot a Triumph Street Triple, which powered his TOBC teammate to the top of the 2022 podium and now has five seasons of outstanding performance and reliability as the exclusive engine in the Moto2™ World Championship.

A victory for Danny Eslick would put the veteran racer in the company of few, tied for most wins all-time with five. Lindsay has already made history as the only female team owner to reach the top of the Daytona 200 podium, and a 5th win would further add to her legacy.

Michelle Lindsay – Owner, TOBC Racing

“I am excited to bring TOBC Racing back for another opportunity to compete in the Daytona 200 thanks to the support from Triumph and FreedomRoad Financial. It takes a team, and we wouldn’t’ be here without everyone working together to make it happen.”

Rod Lopusnak – General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America

“The Daytona 200 continues to capture the world’s attention among racing events across the globe, As we gear up for the upcoming race, our focus remains on showcasing the unparalleled power and agility of the Triumph Street Triple and its 765 three-cylinder engine. Backed by Michelle and her TOBC Racing team, alongside the skills of Danny, we present a formidable force on the track. We extend our gratitude to FreedomRoad Financial for their unwavering support. Together, we aim to secure another victory and add to our legacy.”

Tom Collins – Managing Director, FreedomRoad Financial

“We are proud to have Triumph as our longest tenured OEM relationship as we’ve been their retail finance partner since 2008. We continue to be proud of the team’s performance on and off the track and we are excited to support them again in 2024.”

Ways to Watch the Daytona 200 Live at 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST: