Triumph Try-Ride Day – Book now to experience life on two wheels

Experience a taste of life on two wheels, in a safe and friendly way under the guidance of a Hinckley Motorcycle Training School Instructor, here at the Triumph Factory, Hinckley on Saturday 25th November.

During your session you’ll be taken through the first stages of motorcycling in a safe off-road area, onboard a powered two-wheeler, with all the clothing and safety equipment that you’ll need provided.

To take part simply complete the booking form to reserve your time slot.

Places cost just £30PP and are limited to 3 people per 30-minute session.

 

Saturday, 25 November
Triumph Try-Ride Day
Date and time
Sat, 25 Nov 2023 10:00 – 15:00 GMT
Location
Triumph Factory Visitor Experience

Normandy Way Hinckley LE10 3BZ United Kingdom
About this event
5 hours
Mobile eTicket
