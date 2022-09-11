Trust pays off in WorldSSP

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 29°C / air: 20° C) In the Superpole Race, the riders chose multiple tyre combinations. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), and Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), first, second, and fifth on the starting grid respectively, opted for the new solutions Pirelli brought, namely the SCX B0800 rear and the SC1 B0570 front. Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) , on the other hand, preferred the standard SCX rear and the SC1 A0674 front. In general, almost all the riders used an SCX on the rear, with the exception of Honda riders Xavi Vierge, Iker Lecuona, and Hafizh Syahrin, as well as Eugene Laverty (BMW) and O Konig (Kawasaki) who used the SCQ solution. The reigning World Champion Yamaha rider won the race ahead of the Race 1 winner (Bautista) and Jonathan Rea, third on the podium. Toprak Razgatlioglu TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 39°C / air: 23° C) As for the tyres used in Race 2, the new rear solution Pirelli brought garnered even more preference: the SCX B0800 development tyre was chosen by an impressive 21 out of the 24 riders on the starting grid. At the front, on the other hand, over a distance of 21 laps, the SC1 A0674 tyre, already quite familiar to the riders, won out over the new SC1 B0570. Race winner, Toprak Razgatlioglu, on the other hand, decided to place his trust in the standard SC1 for the front. Finishing behind the Turkish rider with an important second place was Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati), his third podium finish of the year, ahead of Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) who, with this third-place finish, proved once again to be the best of the private team riders. Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSSP (asphalt: 34° C / air: 22° C) In Race 2, reigning World Champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was back to his winning ways after the unfortunate Most round. The Swiss rider, who now has ten wins under his belt so far this year, finished ahead of hometown hero Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) and Italian rider Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team), who finished on the podium for the eighth time this season. As for the tyres, almost all the riders used the SC1 front and the SCX rear. The only ones who used the standard SC0 at the rear were pole man Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) and Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph). Dominique Aegerter For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. WorldSSP300 (asphalt: 37°C / air: 23° C) Victory in the second WorldSSP300 race went to Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) who took his third win of the season ahead of Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) in second place and Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki), third. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “We can consider ourselves satisfied with the way the tyres performed throughout the weekend. The weather in Magny-Cours is always unpredictable and this year was no exception, especially on Friday. Despite the scarce opportunity to test them ahead of the races because of the rain, the new solutions were rather popular with the riders as early as Saturday and then today they were chosen by the majority of the riders on the grid. Specifically, Razgatlioglu used them both in the Superpole Race and in Race 2, taking home a brace. This is an important sign for us. It means that the riders trust Pirelli and the development work we are doing and we thank them for that, continuing to provide them with increasingly better tyres that allow them to drop lap times year after year on the tracks where we race.”