Unexpected rain hits WorldSBK Aragon and ends usual end-of-session time attack

Two days of testing at Aragon (Spain) conclude for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team

After the restart of the 2020 WorldSBK season with the two rounds held in Jerez (Spain) and Portimao (Portugal), the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team moved to the Motorland circuit of Aragon (Spain) for two-days testing in view of the double round that will take place on the same circuit in the two consecutive weekends between late August and early September.

Scott Redding and Chaz Davies worked hard – especially on ergonomics, set up and used tyres – completing 131 and 120 laps respectively before the unexpected rain (after two scorching days) that forced riders to return to the pits without having the chance to attempt the usual end-of-session time attack.

P5 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.335

“It has been a productive two days. We have been concentrating a lot on working with used tyres in the sigh of the next two weekends here at Aragon and we have been able to make some good progress since the first day of testing. We didn’t try the qualifying tyres but it wasn’t important. Now we will enjoy a few days off to return to Aragon in ideal conditions”.

P6 – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.509

“I’m satisfied for these two days of testing also because after the two races at Jerez and Portimao we had the chance to test solutions that are part of our development program. We had positive indications on many aspects while for other details we will have to work in the next few days to understand how to improve further. The feeling, however, was positive”.