Unfortunate Day for GYTR GRT Yamaha at Misano After Promising Superpole

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, but suffered a difficult Race 1 after a promising showing in the Tissot Superpole on Saturday.

Following a solid Free Practice 3 session, both GYTR GRT Yamaha riders showed strong pace heading into qualifying. In the 15-minute Superpole session, Remy Gardner delivered an impressive lap to secure a second-row start in sixth with a time of 1’32.562. Dominique Aegerter, showing a big improvement in Misano this weekend, also pushed hard, placing 13th and missing out on a third-row start by just a few tenths.

In Race 1, both riders got off to a solid start and were battling in the early stages. Gardner remained in the fight for a top five position and demonstrated good speed, but began struggling with grip in the second half of the race. He ultimately crashed at Turn 8 while still in the fight for the top six.

Aegerter’s race ended even earlier: just eight corners in, he was hit by another rider who crashed at Turn 8. The incident dashed his hopes of a strong result and unfortunately resulted in injuries. After being assessed at the medical centre, he was declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend due to an anterior neck wound and a contusion to his left knee.

FULL SUPERPOLE RESULTS

FULL RACE 1 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P6 / Race 1: DNF

“It wasn’t the day we had hoped for. I was really happy with my Superpole lap—I pushed to the limit and it paid off, giving us a good grid position for Race 1. The start was decent, and I was battling in the pack, but as the race went on I started struggling with grip and eventually crashed. It’s not how I wanted to finish Saturday, but there’s still another day to come. Let’s stay positive and keep pushing.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P13 / Race 1: DNF

“It’s really disappointing to end the weekend like this. Even though Superpole wasn’t perfect, our pace was close to the riders ahead, so I was confident going into the race. I had a good start and tried to stay near the front group, but just eight corners in, another rider crashed and took me out—I had no chance to avoid it. Unfortunately, I was injured in the incident and the doctors declared me unfit to continue. I’m disappointed because I wanted to keep racing, but now it’s time to focus on recovery and come back stronger.”