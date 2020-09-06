Very Frustrated WorldSBK Ducati loses the front and crashes

Scott Redding wins the first Superpole Race of the season and finishes third in Race-2. Chaz Davies makes important progress but does not find the feeling in Race-2 and crashes six laps from the end when he was in fourth position.



Redding reacts in the best way to the crash in Race-1 and manages to conquer the Superpole Race at the end of a perfect race. The British riders’ start in Race-2 is excellent and allows him to stay in the lead until lap 7 when he is involved in a tough fight with Rea (Kawasaki) and Rinaldi (Ducati). Redding has to manage the soft tire and with five laps to go he tries to push to get back into the fight for the first place but he has to settle for the third step of the podium.



Chaz Davies’ Sunday started with great confidence thanks to the excellent warm-up and the fifth place in the Superpole Race. Chaz starts well in Race-2 and immediately attacks Bautista (Honda) for the fourth place. After the crash of the Spanish rider, Davies tries to close the gap with the podium group but with six laps to go he loses the front and crashes.



Championship Standings | Top 6

P1 | 243 – J. Rea (Kawasaki)

P2 | 207 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P3 | 147 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

P4 | 141 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P5 | 133 – M. Van Der Mark (Yamaha)

P6 | 131 – M. Rinaldi (Ducati)



P3 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“We’ve had a bit of trouble on this circuit. I said that I was not particularly happy to race for two consecutive weekends on the same track especially because when you start with some problems it is always difficult to find the final solution. I tried to race with soft rubber but it was not a good choice because since mid-race I had grip problems. In any case, we are still in the race to win the championship. It is clear that we will have to improve but we will not give up and we will continue to work intensively with the team and all the Ducati Corse guys”.



DNF – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“We started well today because the feeling in the warm-up was very good and the race pace allowed me to be incisive in the SuperPole Race. Unfortunately, I was not able to reach the podium that would have allowed me to start from the front row in Race-2, but the feeling was still positive. For this reason, I can’t understand the reasons of the grip problems we had since the start of Race-2: maybe the higher temperature affected, maybe the “0” tire didn’t work at its best. We will have to understand what happened. It is very frustrating to close the weekend with a crash”.



Marco Zambenedetti (Ducati Corse Superbike Technical Coordinator)

“In these two consecutive weekends at the Motorland circuit, we have shown the goodness of our project thanks to the results obtained by the factory team riders and Michael Rinaldi. Unfortunately, this was not enough to come out winners from Aragon even if we were able to react well after Scott Redding’s crash on Saturday. We must continue to work hard to improve in the next races”.