Vespa and Aprilia moves into Nepal after India

The first scooter to be marketed is the Aprilia SXR 160, already established as a benchmark in the premium two-wheeler segment in India



Pontedera – Kathmandu, 08 March 2021 – The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI), which has been present in Nepal with Vespa since 2015, has broadened its range of high-end products in the country by launching marketing of the Aprilia brand.



The first scooter of the Noale manufacturer to be sold in Nepal is the Aprilia SXR 160, a vehicle with a highly distinctive hi-tech personality, which has already become the new benchmark in the premium two-wheeler segment in India.

The Aprilia SXR 160 features an ergonomic riding position, oversize saddle, flat footboard, LED lights, multi-function digital display, ABS, 12-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheel rims, and will be available with a 160cc and a 125cc engine with 3V Tech FI Engine technology, compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emissions standard.

“After the great success achieved in India in just a few months since its debut, we are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter on the Nepalese market,” said Piaggio India CEO Diego Graffi. “The Aprilia SXR 160 is a synonym for style, outstanding performance and superior comfort. It was designed in Italy and we believe that, together with Vespa, it will set high standards on the top-end two-wheeler market in Nepal and pave the way for further expansion of the Piaggio Group in the country.”



The new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter has attracted an enthusiastic response not only on the Indian market but also from the international media: it was named “Best Two-Wheeler” at Auto Expo 2020, and “2021 Scooter of the Year” by the BBC’s highly regarded program Top Gear India, which highlighted its distinctive and innovative character, premium technology and superior comfort.