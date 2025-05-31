Walker Earns Top Five Finish at the Cherokee Enduro The Cherokee National Enduro held in Greensboro, GA was the third round (round two was cancelled) of the series. With torrential rain the night before, racers tackled slick and polished red clay with exposed roots throughout the six test sections. There were a few gnarly sections over the nearly forty miles of track that provided challenges to the field of competitors. Liqui Moly Beta Racing team rider, Jhak Walker, got off to a slow start in the first few tests, but as he got more comfortable with the conditions he increased his tempo and put in some good times. Walker finished fourth in his class and tenth overall at the Enduro.