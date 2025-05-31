Walker Earns Top Five Finish at the Cherokee Enduro

Greensboro, GA

Round Three

May 25th, 2025
The Cherokee National Enduro held in Greensboro, GA was the third round (round two was cancelled) of the series. With torrential rain the night before, racers tackled slick and polished red clay with exposed roots throughout the six test sections. There were a few gnarly sections over the nearly forty miles of track that provided challenges to the field of competitors. Liqui Moly Beta Racing team rider, Jhak Walker, got off to a slow start in the first few tests, but as he got more comfortable with the conditions he increased his tempo and put in some good times. Walker finished fourth in his class and tenth overall at the Enduro.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 4th Place » NE PRO2 – 10th Place Overall

Factory 250 RR

“I started the day off slow with slick, rooted conditions, and crashing multiple times. Not riding how I should in the conditions. Made a couple of changes with bike setup. I picked the pace up a little more after relaxing and changing up my riding, but I couldn’t get that extra bit of speed I needed. I just didn’t go fast enough. More of an off day, and I don’t want to have those days. Time to come back and make it happen.”

Photos: Mack Faint

