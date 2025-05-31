Walker Earns Top Five Finish at the Cherokee Enduro
The Cherokee National Enduro held in Greensboro, GA was the third round (round two was cancelled) of the series. With torrential rain the night before, racers tackled slick and polished red clay with exposed roots throughout the six test sections. There were a few gnarly sections over the nearly forty miles of track that provided challenges to the field of competitors. Liqui Moly Beta Racing team rider, Jhak Walker, got off to a slow start in the first few tests, but as he got more comfortable with the conditions he increased his tempo and put in some good times. Walker finished fourth in his class and tenth overall at the Enduro.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 4th Place » NE PRO2 – 10th Place Overall
Factory 250 RR
“I started the day off slow with slick, rooted conditions, and crashing multiple times. Not riding how I should in the conditions. Made a couple of changes with bike setup. I picked the pace up a little more after relaxing and changing up my riding, but I couldn’t get that extra bit of speed I needed. I just didn’t go fast enough. More of an off day, and I don’t want to have those days. Time to come back and make it happen.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Week one of the 2022 Dakar Rally is now complete for the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team with Adrien Van Beveren lying fourth in the provisional classification following a somewhat dangerous, and subsequently shortened, stage […]
Each Week Total Motorcycle Brings you great motorcycle related inspiration stories to get you excited about riding, getting out there and learning something new. This week Harley-Davidson Millennial Revolution Custom Bike Builder Danny Schneider shows […]
Determined to wrap up his week-long adventure in Morocco on a high, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pablo Quintanilla has topped the fifth and final stage of the Merzouga Rally to secure a solid third […]