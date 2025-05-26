Weekend at Silverstone with very exciting Moto2 and Moto3 races

· The Moto2™ race, run with 26 Celsius degrees of asphalt temperature and in strong wind conditions, was won by Senna Agius (Kalex) who started fifth on the grid, and, at the last corner of the last lap, took advantage of the duel in progress between poleman Aron Canet (Kalex) and Colombian David Alonso (Kalex) to cross the finish line in first position. Diogo Moreira (Kalex) behind him, while Alonso managed to get on the bottom step of the podium. All riders in the race used SC1 soft compound tyres for the front and the new E0125 development soft tyre at the rear.



· Despite the strong wind, the fastest race lap set by Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) with a time of 2’04.034 on the third lap was only 50 thousandths of a second slower than the race record lap established by Aron Canet last year.



· The tyre choice for the Moto3™ race – held over a distance of 15 laps and won by José Antonio Rueda (KTM) after an incredible comeback from the last position on the grid with medium SC2 compound tyres on both axles – was more varied. Behind came Spaniard Maximo Quiles (KTM) and, third, Luca Lunetta (Honda). At the front, the most used compound was the soft SC1, chosen by 14 out of 26 riders on the grid, while the first option for rear tyres was the medium SC2, used by 19 riders. Very exciting races and excellent results for the new Moto2™ rear tyre



“The weekend at Silverstone gave us a good show on the track, with very exciting Moto2™ and Moto3™ races, fought until the chequered flag. For Pirelli, it was also very interesting on a technical level, as the new E0125 specification rear tyre made its debut in Moto2™, and it was immediately highly appreciated for the levels of stability and grip offered and chosen by all the riders to run the race. We had already brought this new solution to the track at the WorldSBK round held in March in Portimão, and, even there, the rider’s feedback was very positive and the E0125 was used by everyone in the race. Now we have collected further useful information on this new tyre that uses the same compound as the standard soft SC0 with an innovative structure. It will therefore be interesting to see it in action again on other circuits and in different asphalt and temperature conditions, so as to better understand its versatility and real potential, starting from Aragon where the eighth GP of the year will be held in two weeks’ time, while we continue to make a direct comparison between the new soft and the standard one”.