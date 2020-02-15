WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 15-16th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 8.

The third weekend of February continues with the seventh round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in America with the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team putting a new, but familiar rider aboard the RM-Z450 alongside 250 East rider Jimmy Decotis..

Former Suzuki team racer Broc Tickle is back in the saddle to fill-in for injured Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy as the series heads to Florida and the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tickle, who has been retired from racing for two seasons, has been training hard with the team in the lead-up to the event and is looking forward to his new challenge that will see him compete in the rest of the 17-round series that wraps up at the beginning of May.

The event also incorporates the opening round of the 250 East series with Jimmy Decotis taking over RM-Z250 duties from Alex Martin, who has impressed in the West series so far and currently holds fifth in the standings.

February 15: Round 7. AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Raymond James Stadium. Tampa. Florida. USA. Broc Tickle debuts on the 2020 JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki RM-Z450. Jimmy Decotis starts his challenge in the 250 East series aboard his RM-Z250.



Pictured: Jimmy Decotis.