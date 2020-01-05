WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 4th

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 4.

The opening weekend of January sees the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Team on track for the opening round of the 2020 AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Angel Stadium at Anaheim in America.

The first round of 17 in the Monster Energy series will see RM-Z450 #31 rider Fredrik Noren racing solo after new team-mate Joey Savatgy incurred a foot injury at a pre-season crash in Australia. Savatgy is expected to be back on track during the coming weeks.

The event also incorporates the opening round of the 250 West series with #26 Alex Martin aboard the Suzuki RM-Z250.

Round 1: Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross. Angel Stadium. Anaheim. California. USA.