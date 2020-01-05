WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 4th

January 5, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 4th

AMASX-1-Fredrik Noren-1

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 4.

The opening weekend of January sees the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Team on track for the opening round of the 2020 AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Angel Stadium at Anaheim in America.

The first round of 17 in the Monster Energy series will see RM-Z450 #31 rider Fredrik Noren racing solo after new team-mate Joey Savatgy incurred a foot injury at a pre-season crash in Australia. Savatgy is expected to be back on track during the coming weeks.

The event also incorporates the opening round of the 250 West series with #26 Alex Martin aboard the Suzuki RM-Z250.

Round 1: Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross. Angel Stadium. Anaheim. California. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 3712 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 19 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 300 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles