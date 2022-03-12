WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – March 12TH

March 12, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – March 12TH

Pre-season test- Geoff May-3

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 11.

The Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team will be on track this weekend for America’s most historic road race.

The second weekend in March will see #54 Richie Escalante, #45 Sam Lochoff and #99 Geoff May, fresh from a mid-week test aboard their Team Hammer-built GSX-R600 machinery at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway in Talladega, on the grid for the 80th Daytona 200 road race at Daytona Beach in Florida.

March 12: Daytona 200. Daytona Beach. Florida. USA.

March 12: Round 10. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Ford Field. Detroit MI. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 7046 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles