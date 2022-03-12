WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – March 12TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 11.

The Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team will be on track this weekend for America’s most historic road race.

The second weekend in March will see #54 Richie Escalante, #45 Sam Lochoff and #99 Geoff May, fresh from a mid-week test aboard their Team Hammer-built GSX-R600 machinery at Talladega Gran Prix Raceway in Talladega, on the grid for the 80th Daytona 200 road race at Daytona Beach in Florida.

March 12: Daytona 200. Daytona Beach. Florida. USA.

March 12: Round 10. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Ford Field. Detroit MI. USA.