WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – OCT 31 – NOV 1st

October 31, 2020

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 30.

The final weekend of October and the first race of November takes place at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan for the fifth and final round of the All Japan Superbike Championship.

At Round 4 at Motegi recently, Team KAGAYAMA’s Yukio Kagayama raced his GSX-R1000 to third position – his first podium in five years – and the 46-year-old will be joined in the Superbike class by fellow Suzuki GSX-R1000 rider Yoshihiro Konno (Moto Map SUPPLY) and Kazuma Tsuda (Baby Face POWERED by YOSHIMURA). Takuya Tsuda (WEST Power S-SPORTS SUZUKI) will race in the ST 1000 class.

October 31-November 1: Round 5. All Japan Superbike Championship. Suzuka Circuit. Japan.

