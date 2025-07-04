YART To Contest 8 Hours with Anniversary Livery Alongside Factory Team

The Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team (YART), which regularly contests the Endurance World Championship (EWC), will race with a special red and white livery along with the factory Yamaha Racing Team (YRT) on their YZF-R1 race bike for the 46th edition of the FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race set to be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Red and white colours were first seen on a Yamaha racebike in 1964, and in 1973, they adorned the YZR500 (0W20) for Yamaha’s first full season challenge in the 500cc world championship. Since then, it has become a symbolic colour for Yamaha race bikes.

This year, as Yamaha Motor celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding in 1955 and returns to the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours with a factory team for the first time in six years, they have adopted a special red and white livery on the YZF-R1, based on the 1999 YZF-R7 production race bike.

As Yamaha’s top team in EWC, carrying on the manufacturer’s spirit of challenge, YART will feature this red and white livery together with YRT, as the two teams challenge for a podium and win in the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours.

The leathers worn by riders Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Jason O’Halloran, along with the shirts worn by all the team staff, and the pit garage itself, will be fully coordinated in red and white throughout the 8 Hours race weekend.

Marvin Fritz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“Every year we run a special livery for the 8 Hours, but this year’s is especially beautiful. I think everyone who sees it is going to get excited. I asked Mandy what colour the bike would be this year, and he told me to remember the classic R7, so I immediately knew. I used to watch Superbikes when I was a kid, and I remember Noriyuki Haga’s R7 with the number 41. I’ve always thought that livery was special. For me, it’s really an honour to be able to ride our R1 with those same colours at Suzuka this year. To everyone watching, I want to say, remember that we’re red and white this year, not blue, and I hope you’ll cheer for us in the race!”

Karel Hanika

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“I love this year’s special red and white colour scheme, and I think it’s gorgeous to look at. I can’t wait to ride it on the track. At this year’s 8 Hours our YART bike will look a bit different than usual, but I hope the fans will like it. This bike reminds me of Noriyuki Haga, who used to race in the 8 Hours and in Superbikes on the Yamaha factory team. We’ll do our best to achieve a big result like he used to, so come to the race and support us!”

Jason O’Halloran

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“I’m honoured to be riding the red and white R1 to celebrate Yamaha’s 70th anniversary. I remember the old R7, and it was a really cool design, so I’m looking forward to seeing our bike with the same livery on the starting line at the 8 Hours. We usually race in the traditional Yamaha blue, which is also very nice, but to have our bike in these special colours makes it extra exciting. I hope all the fans will enjoy the race, and enjoy seeing this bike on track. To everyone coming to the race, we hope you’ll be cheering for all the Yamaha riders, and especially the number seven YART bike. I’m looking forward to seeing you there!”

Mandy Kainz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Team Manager

“This year’s special livery for the Suzuka 8 Hours is truly amazing. I remember the OW02, called the YZF-R7, was the bike that inspired me to join the Yamaha family 26 years ago. I actually have an R7 displayed in my office, so every time I go to work, I get to see it. And now to race the R1 in the same colours in the 8 Hours is just awesome. These are my ‘dream colours,’ so of course it’s a present to the fans, but also a present to me! When I first started riding, Yamaha bikes were red and white, and those iconic machines were the ones I wanted to ride so badly. I still have vivid memories of that, and when I think about those days, the red and white Yamahas are what stand out. We’ve won two titles (2009/2023) with red and white Yamahas, and I hope to make it a third in these colours in 2025.”