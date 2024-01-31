15 days for Ducati to arrive in Australia WorldSBK in best possible condition

The final winter tests for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team concluded at Portimao. See you in Australia!

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao (Portugal) hosted the final two days of private winter testing of the 2024 WorldSBK season.

Nicolò Bulega confirmed the good feeling he felt aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R during last week’s Jerez de la Frontera test. The Italian rider managed to be very fast both on race pace and time attack (1’39.275), finishing the Portuguese two-day event in second position, just 86 thousandths of a second behind Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Alvaro Bautista instead continued his intense set-up work (176 laps completed in two days) to adapt the bike to the new rules introduced this season. The Spaniard finished in 16th position with a time of 1’40.645, but he was never looking for a lap time and did not use the qualifying tyre.



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team now returns to Italy to prepare for the first round of the 2024 WorldSBK season that will get underway at the Phillip Island circuit (Australia) where two days of official testing will be held on 19 and 20 February to precede the race weekend (23-25 February).



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am very happy with what we have done in these tests. The feeling was very positive both on the race pace and in the time attack and this shows the good work done with the team. Now we are going to Australia, and I can’t wait to be on track at my favorite circuit. Goals? I want to have fun: this is my rookie year and I certainly won’t have the same pressure as the top riders.”



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I can’t say I’m particularly satisfied with this test. During the first day, the sensations were not negative as I felt I had taken a step forward compared to the two days at Jerez. Today, however, I couldn’t find a good feeling and even at a physical level things didn’t improve. I’ll try to work as best I can at home these 15 days to arrive in Australia in the best possible condition”.



WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas concluded the Portimao tests on a positive note, working well to improve his feeling with the Ducati Panigale V2.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am very happy with the work we have done over these two days. I was able to keep a good pace at all times and the information obtained at both Jerez and Portimao will be very useful for the first race in Australia. I can’t wait to start the 2024 season with my team.”