Supercross Anaheim Two – First Triple Crown Race

After a couple back-to-back rounds in the rain, round four in Anaheim brought sunny skies and dry track conditions, which was a relief to teams and riders. This round was the first of the Triple Crown races. In qualifying, both team riders Benny Bloss and John Short weren’t able to set a quick enough time to automatically make the main. Bloss missed the qualifying time by less than a tenth of a second and was one spot away from automatically transferring to the main. Both riders would compete in a hotly contested LCQ. Bloss was fourth after the first lap but was able to work his way up to a 2nd place finish and earn a spot in the main. John Short rode well in the LCQ and was locked in a tight battle for the last transfer spot but he was knocked off the track with about four corners remaining which meant he missed the main event by one spot. Benny rode well in the three races posting solid lap times in a highly competitive field finishing 20th overall.
Factory 450 RX
“I struggled with my starts at the first triple crown in Anaheim which affected my race results but we were able to make it into the main again. The team worked really hard on the bike after San Diego and I was stoked with the amount of progress we were able to make. I’m excited to get after it again this weekend as we head east for Detroit!”
Factory 450 RX
“Anaheim 2 provided a great race track all day long. I made a lot of progress during the round and feel like we’re in the hunt for mains. Unfortunately, I missed the main event by one position but I’m confident I’ll get there in Detroit. Big thank you to the Beta crew for the support.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
MOUNT MORRIS, Pa. (June 19, 2021) – Following its first break of the 2021 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned to action with its East Coast debut from legendary High […]
The 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) season kicks off this weekend in France when the 24 Heures Motos race gets underway at Le Mans. Yoshimura SERT Motul will start this famous event from pole […]