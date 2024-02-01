Supercross Anaheim Two – First Triple Crown Race

Anaheim Two – First Triple Crown Race After a couple back-to-back rounds in the rain, round four in Anaheim brought sunny skies and dry track conditions, which was a relief to teams and riders. This round was the first of the Triple Crown races. In qualifying, both team riders Benny Bloss and John Short weren’t able to set a quick enough time to automatically make the main. Bloss missed the qualifying time by less than a tenth of a second and was one spot away from automatically transferring to the main. Both riders would compete in a hotly contested LCQ. Bloss was fourth after the first lap but was able to work his way up to a 2nd place finish and earn a spot in the main. John Short rode well in the LCQ and was locked in a tight battle for the last transfer spot but he was knocked off the track with about four corners remaining which meant he missed the main event by one spot. Benny rode well in the three races posting solid lap times in a highly competitive field finishing 20th overall.