Speedy Yamaha Finishes Fastest at WorldSBK Portimao

Gardner Finishes Marathon Test as Fastest Yamaha

Remy Gardner completed another two days of testing at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal, (29-30 January) finding good lap times despite being not able to put together his best splits in a single lap to maximise the effort.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha rider enjoyed dry runs on Portuguese soil, with the track open from 10:00 to 17:00 and the majority of the WorldSBK field attending the test. He recorded an impressive amount of laps – 168 in total – throughout the two days, with the #87 and the team working on maximizing their time during the test sessions.

On Day one, Gardner completed 89 laps, prioritizing testing different solutions to improve his feeling on the Yamaha R1 machine. Clocking a 1’40.268 (56/89), the Aussie rider finished fourth in the standings. The following day, the #87 and the team kept working, focusing also on performance, putting in a 1’39.566 (74/79) to be fourth fastest.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will now move on to Australia on 18th-19th February for the Official Test in Phillip Island ahead of the beginning of the season which will take place at the same venue on 23rd-25th February.

Remy Gardner: P4 (1’39.566)

“We had another positive test here in Portimao, we definitely enjoyed our time here in Portugal and in general the days of testing we had. On the final day we also focused on race performance, trying a long run. We’re still looking for the maximum performance, but I’m happy with the job done so far. Finally, I tried a flying lap as well; unfortunately I had some traffic on my fastest laps, but I’m satisfied overall with the lap time.”