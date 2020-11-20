2020 ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship Final at Jerez Results

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 19.

Naomichi Uramoto raced to victory in the final round of the 2020 ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship at Jerez in Spain to finish the series in fourth position overall.

The JEG Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 rider overcame issues at the Circuit de Jerez Ángel Nieto following crashes in the wet on Thursday but put these behind him with setup the following day.

The Japanese rider set pole position and in the first race on Saturday, under difficult wet track conditions, was fifth on the first lap, then dropped to seventh, but made back a position to finish to race sixth.

In perfectly dry conditions on Sunday, Uramoto held a top-five position throughout most of the final race of the season – with all the top five within a second of each other – but on the 10th lap moved to second position behind leader Mercado. Then on the final corner, Uramoto took the lead and the victory.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“The final round in ESBK! I am really happy how this weekend has turned out for me. I was able to get my first pole position in Spain in wet conditions. I had to settle for sixth in Race 1 but was able to win Race 2!

“The season started with not knowing if racing would continue due to Covid-19, but it turned to be a great season for me where I have grown as a rider. I regret the races where I couldn’t get points due to trouble and crashes, but I was still able to finish fourth in the Championship.

“My plans for next year haven’t been finalised yet, but I do plan to further improve myself. I would like to thank everyone who supported me throughout the season. Thank you!”

Race Results:

Qualifying: Pole Position – Best Lap 1’52.753.

Race 1: 6th – Best Lap 1’43.260.

Race 2 : 1st – Best Lap 1’42.363 (Fastest Lap of the Race).

Championship Position: 4th – 142 points.