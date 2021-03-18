2021 MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Series official road racing partner announced

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 17.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has today announced the return of Team Hammer as its official road racing partner for the 2021 MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Series.

Team Hammer will field premier Superbike, Supersport and Stock 1000 class riders using Suzuki GSX-Rs as Team M4 ECSTAR Suzuki. Riding for Team M4 ECSTAR Suzuki will be Superbike athletes Bobby Fong and Cam Petersen.

Fong won the 2019 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship for the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team and earned himself a spot on the team’s GSX-R1000R Superbike last year. He finished a strong third in the 2020 Honos Superbike Championship with multiple victories, and consistent podium finishes on his M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R.

South African Petersen also joins Team M4 ECSTAR Suzuki in Superbike for 2021, replacing the retired legend, Toni Elias. Petersen reigns as the 2020 Stock 1000 Champion, a well-earned crown gained on a Team Hammer-built, Altus Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000. He makes a strong addition to Team Hammer’s Superbike effort for 2021.

In 2021, Team Hammer embarks on its 41st consecutive year of operating as an elite professional road racing team. In addition to an impressive list of accomplishments in various national and international motorcycle road racing championships, Team Hammer’s success at the AMA Pro and MotoAmerica National level is exceptional.

Team Hammer has earned an accumulated nine AMA Pro and MotoAmerica National titles while racking up 108 race victories and 291 podium finishes in multiple MotoAmerica Championship classes, and in AMA Formula Xtreme, AMA 750cc Supersport, and AMA Pro Daytona Sportbike series championships as well.

Along with an exceptional record of preparing, developing, and fielding championship-calibre equipment, Team Hammer is also known for its consistent ability to identify and foster road racing athletes, whether they be up-and-coming riders, overlooked international competitors, or established veterans looking to reignite their careers with Team Hammer.

Team M4 ECSTAR Suzuki will debut its full team line up on March 30-31st at the 2021 MotoAmerica Official Test at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Team Hammer and Suzuki will announce additional team riders in the near future.