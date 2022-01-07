2022 AMA Pro Hillclimb Schedule Announced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 6, 2022) – AMA Pro Hillclimb is pleased to announce a six-race schedule for the 2022 season.

Despite being forced to utilize all resources available just to make the 2020 edition happen due to the global pandemic, 2021 proved to be one of the most successful seasons to date both in terms of rider and spectator turnout. The series is now poised to build upon that success with an expanded slate in ‘22.

The season will mark the return of the historic Muskegon National. The event returns for the first time since 2018 and will celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Muskegon Motorcycle Club and its annual Spring Run.

Meanwhile, the hugely popular rounds hosted by the White Rose Motorcycle Club, Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, and Dayton Motorcycle Club all return from last year’s schedule.

Of particular note, the White Rose Motorcycle Club’s highly anticipated Night Climb will be featured when the series makes its second stop of ‘22 in Jefferson, Pennsylvania, after drawing more than 3000 fans to the race a year ago. And the infamous “Devil’s Staircase” will serve as the series finale as the Dayton Motorcycle Club aims to break its record of 8000 spectators.

I’m very excited for the 2022 season,” said Rob Redmann, Series Manager for AMA Pro Hillclimb. “It’s a tremendous schedule, and I expect that we’ll see a lot of new riders join what’s already a stacked field.”

June 5: White Rose I, White Rose Motorcycle Club, Jefferson, Pennsylvania

June 12: Freemansburg I, Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Freemansburg, Pennsylvania

August 7: Muskegon National, Muskegon Motorcycle Club, Muskegon, Michigan

September 17: White Rose II (Night Climb), White Rose Motorcycle Club, Jefferson, Pa.

September 25: Freemansburg II, Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Freemansburg, Pa.

October 9: Devil’s Staircase, Dayton Motorcycle Club, Oregonia, Ohio