Dominique Aegerter enjoyed strong run at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

Aegerter fights to hard-earned Ninth in Jerez Race 1

Dominique Aegerter enjoyed a strong run to ninth place in Race 1 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain, for the last round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair of Aegerter and Delbianco put the final Free Practice to good use, gearing up for the Tissot Superpole qualifier. Afterwards, in the 15-minute session, Aegerter secured 13th on the grid with a strong lap (1’38.868), while Delbianco kept improving to qualify 21st with a 1’39.945.

In Race 1, Aegerter enjoyed a strong getaway, gaining positions in the opening lap. The Swiss rider rode strongly in the 20-lap contest, matching rostrum pace until the end to stay close to podium contention until the end, eventually crossing the line in ninth place. In the meantime, Delbianco enjoyed a decent start, showing consistent speed to cross the line 19th at the chequered flag.

SUPERPOLE RESULTS

RACE 1 RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P13 / Race 1: P9

“That was a decent Saturday for sure and to finish inside the top 10 is good, considering it was one of my targets. In qualifying it wasn’t easy to achieve a good starting grid position, we were close to the others in front and every thousandth of a second could make the difference. Then, in Race 1, I had a very good race pace, matching podium finisher Locatelli’s rhythm, which is promising for the remainder of the weekend.”

Alessandro Delbianco – Superpole: P21 / Race 1: P19

“It was a productive Saturday overall. In the qualifying, I was able to improve considerably my lap time and go under 1’40, which is good for the rest of the weekend as well. Then, in Race 1 I tried to make my best and overall we showed consistent speed, gaining useful data for tomorrow. We’ll now check the data and look for further improvements for the final races of the weekend.”