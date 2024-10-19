Adrián Huertas writes page in history by becoming World Supersport Champion for 2024

Adrián Huertas is the new WorldSSP Champion, giving the Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team and Ducati its second consecutive title after the one obtained by Nicolò Bulega last season.

The Spanish rider finished third in Race-1 at Jerez de la Frontera, thus becoming the first rider in the history of Superbike World Championship to win both the Supersport 300 and Supersport class titles.



It has been an extraordinary year for Huertas, who needed only two Rounds to find an exceptional feeling with his Ducati Panigale V2 and subsequently string together a series of seven consecutive victories to give an unequivocal direction to his fantastic campaign.



For the rider born in Parla (Madrid) on 21 August 2003, who will join MotoGP in the Moto2 class next season, 2024 closes with an extraordinary haul of 10 wins in 23 races, 16 total podiums and 8 pole positions.



For Ducati, this is the third World Title in the Supersport category, after the one won by Paolo Casoli in the 1997 edition of the Supersport World Series with the Ducati 748, and Bulega’s success in 2023. In this 2024 edition of the Supersport World Championship, the Bologna-based company also won the Manufacturers’ Title.



Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing)

“I would like to extend my biggest congratulations to Adrian for what he has done this season. His talent and the results he has achieved are there for all to see, and they take on even greater significance when combined with his rookie status for the Ducati Panigale V2. We can only celebrate this extraordinary result together before saying goodbye and wishing him the same satisfaction in the new adventure that awaits him in Moto2”.



Daniele Casolari (Team Owner Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP)

“Adrian’s victory at the end of his debut season on the Panigale V2 shows how our project, after a first year of apprenticeship, has reached a very high level in performance and quality of work. Adrian has fitted in perfectly with our team’s philosophy, making himself the protagonist of constant growth in many aspects, allowing the whole structure to take another step forward. The relationship between the rider and the team has been extraordinary, giving us further satisfaction. This is why we wish him a great future”.



Marco Zambenedetti (Ducati Superbike Project Management Responsible)

“Today is another important day for Ducati. Winning the Manufacturers’ Title in WorldSBK and the Riders’ Title in WorldSSP on the same day is a further confirmation not only of the goodness of our work but also of the quality of the motorcycles we can bring to the track and develop, as well as the base of the production product we supply to all our passionate Ducatisti. Confirming a win is always difficult, and to do it with different riders in a Supersport Championship characterised until the penultimate round by the challenge between two of our teams underlines our method’s effectiveness even more. I want to congratulate Adrian Huertas and the Aruba. it Racing WorldSSP team for this extraordinary season, Yari Montella and Team Barni Racing for their victories this year, Niki Tuuli and the EAB Racing team for helping to win the Manufacturers’ title, and of course Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing), Oliver Bayliss (D34G Racing), Simone Corsi (Renzi Corse), Tom Edwards (D34G Racing), Nicolò Antonelli (Althea Racing), Piotr Biesiekirski (Althea Racing) and Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing) who I would like to thank for their commitment and the points gained during the season”.



