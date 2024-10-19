International Six Days of Enduro 2024 – Galicia Spain

In terms of conditions, this year’s International Six Days of Enduro could not have been any more different to the hot and dusty edition held in Argentina 12 months ago. With heavy rain falling in the Galicia region on the run up to the start of the 2024 ISDE, many of the tests were already waterlogged when the first riders set off against the clock on day one.

Carrying the form from his EnduroGP championship-winning year, Garcia wasted no time in getting to grips with the tough conditions seen on the first day of competition. Throwing down the gauntlet, Josep topped the timesheets on Monday by close to nine seconds over nearest rival Steve Holcombe.

Tuesday’s day two saw the riders tackle the same, extremely cut-up tests from the day before. Again, the battle raged on between Garcia and Holcombe. This time, the Brit got the upper hand, with Josep less than two seconds back, successfully defending his overall race lead.

From day three onwards, Garcia put his head down and never looked back. By the end of Wednesday’s racing, Josep held a 28-second lead at the top of the standings. He then increased that advantage on days four and five, winning all but one test on both days in the demanding conditions, to enter the final motocross on Saturday with a one-minute-and-14-second lead.

The sixth and final day of the 2024 ISDE saw the traditional final motocross test take place in horrendous conditions. With rain falling throughout the day, the track became more and more cut-up, with flooded areas and deep ruts appearing. Despite taking part in the final race of the day, Josep mastered the mud to move into the lead on lap two and carry that position to the flag.

On crossing the line, Josep confirmed his place in the history books, securing a record-breaking fourth consecutive individual win at the iconic International Six Days of Enduro.

Josep Garcia: “I can’t believe it! To take another win here in Spain and to finish on the podium with my team is like a dream come true. It has been such a tough week of racing in the rain and mud every single day. You had to stay focused the whole time as even a small mistake could end up costing a lot of time. The team did a really good job in preparing everything, so huge thanks to them for that. Honestly, I’m over the moon with the result – four in a row now and to secure that on top of my EnduroGP crown has made it the perfect end to the season. Now, it’s time to celebrate!”

The World Trophy category went to France, with last year’s winners, the United States, finishing as runner-up, helped in part by the performances of KTM-mounted riders Jonathan Girroir and Dante Oliveira. Josep Garcia’s individual win assisted home nation Spain rounding out the podium in third.

Max Ahlin (KTM) aided Sweden to the Junior World Trophy win, with the United States coming in a close second, due in part to the hard work by KTM riders Mateo Oliveira and Grant Davis.

For the second year in a row, the United States, led by the experienced Brandy Richards, took top honors in the Women’s World Trophy. Australia finished as runners-up, with Sweden third.

The Manufacturer’s Team Award went to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia, Jonathan Girroir, and Dante Oliveira, solidifying an incredibly successful event for KTM. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Mateo Oliveira, Grant Davis, and Angus Riordan placed an excellent third.

The 2025 FIM International Six Days of Enduro will be held in Italy from 24-29 August.

Results – FIM International Six Days Enduro 2024

Overall individual classification

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:23:25.34

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 3:25:42.78 +2:17.44

3. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 3:28:47.09 +5:21.75

4. Max Ahlin (SWE), KTM, 3:29:25.73 +6:00.39

5. Kevin Cristino (ITA), Fantic, 3:29:27.04 +6:01.70

Enduro 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:23:25.34

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 3:28:47.09 +5:21.75

3. Grant Davis (USA), KTM, 3:32:04.03 +8:38.69

4. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), Honda, 3:32:34.03 +9:08.69

5. Angus Riordan (AUS), KTM, 3:33:26.89 +10:01.55

Enduro 2

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 3:25:42.78

2. Max Ahlin (SWE), KTM, 3:29:25.73 +3:42.95

3. Albin Norrbin (SWE), Fantic, 3:31:18.38 +5:35.60

4. Josh Toth (USA), GASGAS, 3:31:51.70 +6:08.92

5. Johnny Girroir (USA), KTM, 3:32:10.41 +6:27.63

Enduro 3

1. Kevin Cristino (ITA), Fantic, 3:29:27.04

2. Leo Le Quere (FRA), TM, 3:30:52.27 +1:25.23

3. Matteo Cavallo (ITA), TM, 3:31:39.24 +2:12.20

4. Antoine Alix (FRA), Beta, 3:31:41.00 +2:13.96

5. Julien Roussaly (FRA), Sherco, 3:33:21.58 +3:54.54

Enduro Women

1. Brandy Richards (USA), KTM, 3:43:32.46

2. Rachael Archer (NZL), Kawasaki, 3:46:23.58 +2:21.12

3. Jessica Gardiner (AUS), Yamaha, 3:50:44.97 +7:12.51

4. Mireia Badia (ESP), Rieju, 3:51:41.71 +8:09.25

5. Shelby Turner (CAN), GASGAS, 3:52:34.80 +9:02.34

World Trophy Team

1. France (Espinasse, Le Quere, Blanjoue, Roussaly)

2. United States (Girroir, Toth, Barnes, Oliveira)

3. Spain (Navarro, Betriu, Pando, Garcia)

Junior World Trophy

1. Sweden (Norrbin, Semb, Ahlin)

2. United States (Oliveira, Tino, Davis)

3. France (Giraudon, Alix, Joyon)

Women’s World Trophy

1. United States (Richards, Silvestri, Gutish)

2. Australia (Gardiner, Jones, McDonald)

3. Sweden (Emelie, Akesson, Malm)

Manufacturers Team Award

1. Red Bull KTM (Garcia, Girroir, Oliveira)

2. Honda (Bernardini, Holcombe, Morettini)

3. FMF KTM (Oliveira, Davis, Riordan)