VIÑALES INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AT PHILLIP ISLAND

Maverick Viñales confirmed his competitive streak once again at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday, coming in second in FP2 on a wet track. In the Q2, conditions had dried out, and he pulled off an excellent time-attack, securing third position on the grid, and the second consecutive front row after Motegi. In the sprint, Viñales dropped a few places on the first lap, but managed to stay in the fight for the top five. However, with just two laps to go, the Spanish rider was rear-ended as he approached the first corner, just after overtaking into fifth position. After the accident, Viñales was transferred to the medical center where he was examined following the contusion of his left elbow. No fractures were reported, but an additional ultrasound exam subsequently highlighted modest post-traumatic swelling. For this reason, the Spanish rider will undergo anti-inflammatory therapy. The qualifiers did not go well for Aleix Espargaró, who finished Q1 in 20th position. Despite this, however, he demonstrated great determination in the sprint with a good race pace and succeeded in fighting his way back to eighth place overall.