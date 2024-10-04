Interactive Friday: Buying a Motorcycle? eFuels and Bike Choices!

Some big questions, big polls, big surveys and solid community growth over the past week here at Total Motorcycle and our on X @totalmotorcycle pages too. Our Top 3 questions this week were: Where did you buy your current motorcycle from? Do you remember those Newspaper Classifieds
and Auto Trade Paper Publications? Have you switched almost completely to online sites like eBay Autos, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, Kijiji and TMW?

There is lots of talk about increasing adoption of sustainable fuels in motorcycle racing from Algae, Solid Waste and Cooking and Meat Production Fats… Would you use it in your motorcycle as an alternative to gasoline? There are some really, really weird options for eFuels like: Oil seed plants, grasses, municipal solid waste, agricultural and forestry residue, algae, fats, oils, greases from cooking waste and meat production as well as industrial carbon monoxide waste gases. I mean, W.H.O. makes these lists and WHO really expects us to put this into our vehicles? Would you?

And rounding out the Top 3 this week was a fun one that’s always popular as each days riding mood and change like the winds of a Hurricane… Pick a ride for today… Will it be bike #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6? Why that one? 🤔 1🏍️, 2 🏍️, 3🏍️, 4🏍️, 5🏍️ or 6🏍️ ?

2 new records were broken as well for members over at X @totalmotorcycle with 31,050 following now and Total Motorcycle community Forum with 22,912 users online on September 26th… who said forums are dead?!

This week at Interactive Friday: Buying a Motorcycle? eFuels and Bike Choices! Another fine week to be part of something big, fun and engaging!

Lastly, my heart goes out to those who are affected by Hurricane Helene. I’ve seen lots of videos, photos and listened to reports of survivors on the ground, in the air and from families that have lost loved ones. No words can express or help the sadness but know that good people are wishing you the best not just today but in years to come!!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

