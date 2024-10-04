Some big questions, big polls, big surveys and solid community growth over the past week here at Total Motorcycle and our on X @totalmotorcycle pages too. Our Top 3 questions this week were: Where did you buy your current motorcycle from? Do you remember those Newspaper Classifieds

and Auto Trade Paper Publications? Have you switched almost completely to online sites like eBay Autos, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, Kijiji and TMW?

There is lots of talk about increasing adoption of sustainable fuels in motorcycle racing from Algae, Solid Waste and Cooking and Meat Production Fats… Would you use it in your motorcycle as an alternative to gasoline? There are some really, really weird options for eFuels like: Oil seed plants, grasses, municipal solid waste, agricultural and forestry residue, algae, fats, oils, greases from cooking waste and meat production as well as industrial carbon monoxide waste gases. I mean, W.H.O. makes these lists and WHO really expects us to put this into our vehicles? Would you?

And rounding out the Top 3 this week was a fun one that’s always popular as each days riding mood and change like the winds of a Hurricane… Pick a ride for today… Will it be bike #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6? Why that one? 🤔 1🏍️, 2 🏍️, 3🏍️, 4🏍️, 5🏍️ or 6🏍️ ?

2 new records were broken as well for members over at X @totalmotorcycle with 31,050 following now and Total Motorcycle community Forum with 22,912 users online on September 26th… who said forums are dead?!

This week at Interactive Friday: Buying a Motorcycle? eFuels and Bike Choices! Another fine week to be part of something big, fun and engaging!

Lastly, my heart goes out to those who are affected by Hurricane Helene. I’ve seen lots of videos, photos and listened to reports of survivors on the ground, in the air and from families that have lost loved ones. No words can express or help the sadness but know that good people are wishing you the best not just today but in years to come!!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Do you plan on buying a new or used motorcycle next year? If so, what bikes are on your short list? 🏍️😍🏍️😍🏍️😍🏍️😍🏍️😍 ✅ Follow @TotalMotorcycle because we love motorcycle air fresheners just as much as you do! 🏍️😍#motorbike #motorcycle #motorbike #NEWS #USEDCAR #buying… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) October 4, 2024

Shut the door! I found an actual 2025 Kawasaki Deal! What do you think? 💰🏍️ Bloated prices, Bloated prices… then, I found one: $20,199 2025 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS. Yes, it’s a carry over model, but when you look at small bikes costing $10k, $20k for a full… pic.twitter.com/qhQcxu43HT — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) October 3, 2024

$7100 USD for a 451cc or $5600 USD for 233cc motorcycle too much? 1. Yes, way too much

2. Meh. About right

3. No, it’s cheap $5600 – 2025 Kawasaki W230 ABShttps://t.co/cFgDZc9upm $7100 – 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator SE ABShttps://t.co/lEPPdxcT0D — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) October 2, 2024

Rider Survey: Luggage or No Luggage version? Models like the new 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 come with either option. Luggage version or not? Read more about it at TMW:https://t.co/wLbj9HawCy (Note, not all countries offer the no/yes luggage options on bike and will offer a… pic.twitter.com/7T2e1Uqw8o — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) October 2, 2024

Good Wednesday Morning @TotalMotorcycle are we ready for some bike fun today again on X? Wow, that Kawasaki green flake paint… so beautiful in the sun. What do you think? Follow @TotalMotorcycle and come ride with us today! 28,100 have, which is a lot of cheeseburger orders… pic.twitter.com/eAtbjdo9n3 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) October 2, 2024

Let’s talk: Motorcycle Riding in the movies! 🚫🏍️🎥 What do you think? 👥 Follow @TotalMotorcycle were real riders riding real motorcycles love to hang out. Over 30,600 followed back. #ifb pic.twitter.com/c1lnXPrFpr — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 30, 2024

What do you think? There is lots of talk about increasing adoption of sustainable fuels in motorcycle racing from Algae, Solid Waste and Cooking and Meat Production Fats… Would you use it in your motorcycle as an alternative to gasoline? 1. Absolutely.

2. Only if it was…

3.… pic.twitter.com/z4NrPDyKpP — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 29, 2024

Where did you buy your current motorcycle from? 1. Brand Dealer (New)

2. Brand Dealer (Used)

3. Dealer (Other)

4. Newspaper Classifieds

5. Auto Trade Publication

6. Cycle Trader

7. eBay Autos

8. Facebook Marketplace

9. Craigslist

10. Kijiji

11. Motorcycle Website (ie. Total… pic.twitter.com/7d9w4UqEpT — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 28, 2024

Returning Rider Poll! If you are returning rider to motorcycling, what got you back in?? Did you take a short pause? Have a family? Maybe needed to save up for a bike again? Were you at a Motorcycle Show? Did the motorbike bug ever leave you? I find the majority of riders are… pic.twitter.com/MYCfSWjSf8 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 27, 2024

Survey: Do you ever get road rage on a motorcycle? 🚗🛻🔊🤬😡🏍️ Do you press the “meep meep” button or does your head explode? 🤯#motorcycle #motorcycles #motorbike #RoadRage Not a huge rock fan, but Black Sabbath’s War Pigs fit well for a theme song…lol.… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 27, 2024