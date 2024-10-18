Final round of 2024 WorldSBK season: The Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

The 2024 WorldSBK season will end this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez—Angel Nieto, where the Spanish Round will be staged.



It will be a thrilling finale for the Superbike class, which has yet to award all its titles.

Nicolò Bulega is still running for the World Riders’ Championship even though his 46-point disadvantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) does not allow him to be the master of his destiny.



On the other hand, Alvaro Bautista will take to the track without pressure but will repeat the splendid hat trick achieved last year at the Andalusian circuit.



The Manufacturers‘ title for Ducati (+35 on BMW) and the Teams’ title for Aruba.it Racing—Ducati (92 points ahead of Rokit BMW) could be clinched at the end of Race 1.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“It’s incredible how quickly this year has gone by. Certainly, after the first test last winter at this circuit, I would have never imagined that I could arrive at the last round of the season still fighting for the title. The distance to Toprak is considerable, but it is not important. I just want to end this wonderful 2024 in the best possible way”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It’s been a tough season, which began with the aftermath of the injury, which I picked up right here at Jerez, and then continued by overcoming some difficulties because of the new regulations. However, I must admit that in the second part of the season, I returned to having fun riding my bike, which is what I want to do again this weekend”.





WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas has two match points to become the World Supersport Champion. In Race 1, the Spanish rider of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team will only need to pass under the chequered flag in eleventh position to finish an extraordinary season.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“It is clear that we start this weekend with an important advantage in the standings. But we will certainly not make any calculations during Saturday’s race. Our objective always remains to obtain the maximum result”.