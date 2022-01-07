Thoroughly challenging Dakar Rally Stage Five

Delivering his breakout performance at the 2022 Dakar Rally, Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Ross Branch has charged to a second-place finish on a thoroughly challenging stage five, placing just two seconds adrift of the day’s eventual winner. Andrew Short was also on form, posting the seventh fastest time while Adrien Van Beveren remains third in the overall provisional classification after ending today’s stage in 15th.

Stamping his mark on the Dakar Rally, Ross Branch was on the pace from the moment he entered stage five to complete today’s special with the second fastest time. As the 14th rider to take on the stage, the Botswana native was able to benefit from the lines left by the leading riders. But with tricky notes to follow in the roadbook, his full focus was still required in order to secure his strong finish. Following his outstanding result, Ross advances from 11th to seventh in the provisional classification.

Andrew Short was another Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team rider benefitting from his starting position on the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally. After setting the 13th fastest time yesterday, the American set off one place ahead of Ross and attacked the stage in a bid to make up for the time he lost earlier on in the rally. Crossing the line as the seventh fastest rider, Andrew now moves up two spots in the general ranking to 11th.

Maintaining his calculated approach to this year’s Dakar, Adrien Van Beveren delivered another strong result by focusing on his roadbook, riding his own race, and minimising mistakes. Despite losing a little time through the rocky going found early on in the timed special, once into the sand dunes, the Frenchman upped his pace to secure a 15th place finish to retain third in the provisional standings.

Camelia Liparoti continues to drive exceptionally well at this year’s Dakar Rally in her Yamaha YXZ1000R Prototype. Competing in the Light Prototype class, the Italian posted the 25th fastest time on the challenging special and now lies eighth overall in the provisional classification.

Ross Branch – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“It’s been a great day and I was so close to the win! It was another fast stage today, especially in the middle section, that part was super-fast. But on the whole it was a good, mixed stage with a little bit of everything thrown in there and some trick navigation. From here onwards I’m going to keep on keeping on and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow.”

Andrew Short – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Stage five was pretty good for me although it took a while for me to really get going. The early part of the stage was tricky, some roads and rocky sections, but when it opened out into sand dunes it was pretty awesome. I felt better as the stage progressed and overall, I’m really enjoying my time here. The bike is running great so if I can continue like I am throughout the rest of the rally with these good results then I’ll be happy.”

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Not my best day today. The beginning of the stage had a lot of hard ground with rocks and stones so it made for some difficult navigation. I took my time to avoid mistakes and once I made my way through that section and into the sand, I was able to make up some more time so that was good. I finished with a strong pace and for tomorrow I’ll keep focused and keep working hard with the aim of ending week one with a strong stage result.”

Dakar Rally 2022

Stage 5 Provisional Classification

Danilo Petrucci (KTM) 3:23:46 Ross Branch (Yamaha) 3:23:48 + 0:00:02 Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 3:23:51 + 0:00:05 Ricky Brabec (Honda) 3:25:18 + 0:01:32 Toby Price (KTM) 3:25:32 + 0:01:46 Mason Klein (KTM) 3:27:07 + 0:03:21 Andrew Short (Yamaha) 3:28:15 + 0:04:29

…

Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 3:32:54 + 0:09:08

Dakar Rally 2022

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 5)

Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) 19:01:50 Matthias Walkner (KTM) 19:04:19 + 0:02:29 Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 19:07:49 + 0:05:59 Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 19:09:51 + 0:08:01 Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 19:17:17 + 0:15:27 Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 19:18:45 + 0:16:55 Ross Branch (Yamaha) 19:20:05 + 0:18:15

…

11. Andrew Short (Yamaha) 19:36:47 + 0:34:57