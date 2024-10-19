Adrian Huertas celebrates the World Championship title in Supersport

Bulega triumphs in Race-1 at Jerez and secures the Manufacturers’ title for Borgo Panigale and the Teams’ title for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati. Huertas celebrates the World Championship title in Supersport.





Nicolò Bulega is the protagonist of a fantastic Race-1 at Jerez de la Frontera. The Italian rider – who started from pole position after recording a sensational lap time of 1’37.596, lowering the previous circuit record by more than 7 tenths – held the lead from the first to the last corner, taking his fifth win of his rookie season in Superbike and giving Ducati the manufacturers’ title and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati the team title.



It was a difficult Saturday for Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard had to settle for 15th on the grid and crashed on the second lap after a good start. Bautista returned to the track and made up many positions, but with four laps to go, he crashed again and finished 23rd.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

‘I am delighted. I think this was my best race in WorldSBK and I’m proud to have contributed important points for both the Manufacturers’ title and the team victory. The weekend is not over yet, though, and I want to get more satisfaction tomorrow”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It certainly wasn’t the best Saturday in my career. But we must always learn from our mistakes and use the difficulties to grow. We’ll try again tomorrow to close this season in the best way”.



WorldSSP

A Saturday to remember for Adrian Huertas, who became World Supersport Champion.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

‘This is a dream come true for me. From the very first day with this team, I thought I could be in a position to achieve an important result. I am pleased, and I would like to share this feeling with everyone close to me. I thank my family, my staff, my fans. And I would like to address a special thought to those who gave me this opportunity. I will always be grateful to Aruba and Feel Racing. But I want to stay focused and think about tomorrow to give everyone another satisfaction’.