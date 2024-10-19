WorldSSP Friday free practice at Jerez de la Frontera for Ducati

Bulega second in Friday free practice at Jerez de la Frontera. Bautista finishes eleventh. Huertas to start from pole position for WorldSSP match point.

Solid Friday for Nicolò Bulega at the Jerez de la Frontera Circuit. The Italian rider of the Aruba.it Racing—Ducati team closed in second position in the combined classification after setting the best time in the morning.



Alvaro Bautista had a little more difficulty, however, as he was unable to find the best feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4R. He closed in eleventh place with a limited gap (+520 thousandths) from Friday’s best time set by Rinaldi (Ducati).



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m delighted with how things went today. Maybe in the afternoon, the feeling was not the same as in FP2, but I think the track conditions have changed for many riders. There is a lot of confidence ahead of the weekend’s races”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It’s not the start I expected. We encountered some difficulties in FP1 and FP2, but the distance to the front guys is minimal. Tomorrow, we’ll need to take a step forward, starting with Superpole”.



WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas takes his eighth pole position of the season on the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am pleased with the Pole Position also because we had to overcome quite a few difficulties this morning. As always, though, the team did an extraordinary job. The Championship? I just want to think about doing the best possible race tomorrow”.