2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450MX fill-in rider announced

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce that Shane McElrath will fill-in for the team’s 450MX efforts at the start of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Beginning with the season opener on May 28 in Pala, California, McElrath will compete aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition for the first four rounds or until the injured Dean Wilson makes his return to racing this summer.

Shane McElrath: “Words can’t describe my excitement for a chance to ride the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna! I’ve been training hard and have been hoping to get an opportunity to race some outdoors and I’m grateful that the team is giving me that opportunity! Outdoors is coming quick and I’m ready to get to work alongside this great group of people!”

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “In a tough situation like this, I feel very fortunate to have an option like Shane to be able to turn to. I believe that Shane has tremendous talent and experience, and he will be a great asset to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. I am very excited and confident with Shane to start our MX season.”