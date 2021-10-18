Ducati fans unite… 14 more new Ducati motorcycle models have arrived! Welcome to the 2022 Ducati: Land of Joy. Amazing Scrambler 1100 models, incredible Scrambler 800s, awe-inspiring Multistrada V2’s and awesome Multistrada V4’s! You just can’t go wrong in the Land of Joy. Ducati Scrambler saw two new models – Scrambler 1100 PRO and Scrambler Urban Motard, that enrich the “Land of Joy” range for 2022 – presented to enthusiasts from all over the world. While the new Ducati Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2S Multistrada V2 is the gateway to the Multistrada universe: a comfortable, fun to ride, versatile and technologically advanced twin-cylinder bike.

Check out these new 14 2022 Ducati models in our 2022 Ducati Motorcycle model guide as well as all our other new 2022 Motorcycle Models today right here on Total Motorcycle!!

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO (Europe)

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO – New model

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard – New model

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

– 2022 Ducati Scrambler Icon

– 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 – New model

– 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2S – New model

– 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4

– 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S

– 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S Sport

Ducati Scrambler Reveals the New Models for 2022 to its Fans

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati

The new Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is a model with a contemporary look, designed for younger fans of the “Land of Joy” and for all those looking for an easy, fun and sporty bike

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO has been created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, which was in 1971.

Created by Ducati Scrambler with modern-classic bike lovers and motorcycle history enthusiasts in mind, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO pays tribute to the history and achievements of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle company. For this bike, the Centro Stile Ducati was inspired by iconic Ducati elements of the 1970s, such as the special “Giallo Ocra” livery, the Ducati logo of the time designed by Giugiaro and the spoked wheels, which are black and integrate perfectly with the tones of the celebratory livery. Further distinctive stylistic details are represented by the circular rear-view mirrors and the brown seat with dedicated stitching.

From a technical point of view, the bike has the characteristics of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO family. It has an iconic and at the same time original design, an agile chassis and a 1,079 cc engine that delivers 86 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and a torque value of 66.5 ft lbs. (9.2 kgm) at 4,750 rpm, characterized by generous torque right from low revs.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO comes standard with three Riding Modes, each associated with different Power Modes and various levels of Ducati Traction Control (DTC). Furthermore, thanks to the front headlight with LED light guide, the bike is always visible and recognizable even during the day.

Another new model for 2022 is the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard: a motorcycle created to experience the city environment by making itself noticed through a combination of style, sportiness and fun.

The name chosen for this latest version immediately evokes the characteristic atmosphere of large cities and is aimed at all those who live the city with energy and enthusiasm. The Centro Stile Ducati has interpreted these concepts through the proposal of a new livery that combines in an unprecedented way Star White Silk white and Ducati GP ’19 Red in energetic graphics, inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti.

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is powered by the 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 48.5 ft lbs. (6.7 kgm) of torque at 5,750 rpm, offering brilliant performance that never becomes intimidating for the rider, guaranteeing great agility in city traffic and fun on itineraries full of curves.

The reference to the Motard world of this version is clear in the choice of elements such as the 17” spoked wheels, the high front mudguard, the flat seat and the side number plates, which are perfectly integrated into the Ducati Scrambler design.

The Urban Motard is also equipped as standard with a headlight with LED DRL, a hallmark of all Ducati Scrambler models, which is combined with the rear light with full LED diffusion technology.

Confirming Ducati’s attention and commitment to active safety for its enthusiasts, the Borgo Panigale motorbike manufacturer has chosen to equip all Ducati and Scrambler Ducati models with Cornering ABS, which guarantees high levels of safety even when braking with the bike at an angle.

The models are also designed for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth, while the USB socket positioned under the seat is standard.

The new Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard joins the “Land of Joy” 800 range, alongside the Ducati Scrambler Icon, Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, Ducati Scrambler Nightshift and Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled models. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is part of the range of best performing bikes in the Ducati Scrambler family, together with the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO models.

Ducati Presents New Multistrada V2: The Pleasure of Traveling, Every Day

The Multistrada V2 is the new gateway to the Multistrada universe: a comfortable, fun to ride, versatile and technologically advanced twin-cylinder bike

11 lbs. (5 kg) lighter than the previous version and with improved ergonomics, the Multistrada V2 is the perfect bike to experience the beauty of traveling every day

The bike will be available in Ducati dealerships in the U.S. and Canada starting from December 2021

The new Multistrada V2: the ideal bike to enjoy every route, versatile in everyday use and in the city, always with the sportiness and unmistakable style that characterize every Ducati.

With the Multistrada V2 project, the Borgo Panigale company has worked to further evolve the twin-cylinder of the family of Ducati dual bikes, creating a 360° bike, increasingly intuitive, comfortable, fun and accessible.

The new Multistrada V2 is a technologically advanced motorcycle, with an extremely complete electronic package that represents the perfect gateway into the Ducati tourer universe.

During the development phases of this bike the main points of focus were ergonomics, weight reduction, engine updates and a series of upgrades that follow the philosophy of “continuous improvement.”

The design of the Multistrada V2 is elegant and sporty at the same time, perfectly in line with the stylistic and recognizable canons of the Borgo Panigale family of dual bikes. A style characterized by fluid lines, clean surfaces and the characteristic and distinctive balance between the important front volume and the slenderness and lightness of the rear. The Multistrada V2 also features new refined graphics, which show the name of the bike on both sides.

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11° unit. The desmodromic distribution engine, four valves per cylinder, water-cooled, delivers 113 horsepower. This twin-cylinder is very linear, manageable and smooth at low revs, and is equipped with a torque that is always ready and vigorous, which if necessary can release all Ducati’s typical sporty and adrenaline-pumping character. Consistent and robust, the engine has extended maintenance intervals, with an oil change every 9,321 miles (15,000 km) and valve clearance check every 18,641 miles (30,000 km).

The evolution of the Testastretta 11° mounted on the new Multistrada V2 features important improvements: new connecting rods, new 8-disc hydraulic clutch and an updated gearbox, which guarantees greater fluidity and precision in shifting, also facilitating the engagement of neutral. An even more appreciable progress in use in conjunction with the quick shifter, now with a further optimized operating strategy.

The bike’s chassis is agile and intuitive, with a 19″ front wheel that ensures a smooth, comfortable ride, always with the right level of reactivity and precision. Extremely versatile, the bike is also ideal for urban use, thanks to the effectiveness of the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system (standard on the S version), which can absorb roughness and unevenness of the ground and always guarantee the ideal set-up of the vehicle, improving safety and comfort.

Important development work has been made on the ergonomics of the bike, to make it more comfortable and more intuitive, able to put any rider at ease in any situation. The height has been reduced to 32.7 inches (830 mm), with a redesigned shape of the saddle which is now narrower and more compact between the rider’s legs to allow you to easily touch the ground with your feet thanks to an inseam arch of only 70.5 inches (1790 mm).

These changes provide safety when the bike is stationary and improve confidence when maneuvering at low speed even with a passenger and full cases. Furthermore, in the Ducati Performance catalogue a low seat and a lowered suspension kit are available which, combined, allow you to reach a height of 31.1 inches (790 mm).

The work on the seat also focused on riding comfort: the new shape of the saddle provides a flat area that guarantees the rider freedom of movement in the longitudinal direction, improving the level of comfort and allowing anyone to find the optimal position.

The riding position is now more comfortable with the new foot pegs inherited from the Multistrada V4 which, thanks to a 0.4 inch (10 mm) increase in distance from the seat, ensure the right amount of room also for taller riders, preventing them from bending their legs excessively, and thus allowing a more restful position during long journeys.

Another key area of improvement is the reduction in the bike’s weight, which, through work on many elements, has resulted in a reduction of 11 lbs. (5 kg) in weight compared to the Multistrada 950.

The engine update has produced a saving of about 4 lbs. (2 kg), including the clutch (3.3 lbs./ 1.5 kg) and its cover, gearbox drum and connecting rods. Various parts of the vehicle have been lightened, including the mirrors, derived from Multistrada V4, the front brake disc flanges and the rims: the new Multistrada V2 mounts rims derived from the Multistrada V4, which are about 3.7 lbs. (1.7 kg) lighter, thus generating an important improvement in the dynamic behavior of the vehicle. Spoked wheels are also available in the Ducati Performance catalogue, which have been significantly lightened.

The Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with a state-of-the-art electronic package that offers everything you need to travel in comfort and safety. The package includes ABS Cornering, which guarantees a high degree of safety when braking even when cornering, Vehicle Hold Control, which makes starting on sloping roads easy, Ducati Traction Control, the four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro) completely configurable by the user and the new featured Ducati Brake Light system which, in the event of sudden braking, automatically activates the flashing of the rear light in order to signal the condition of sudden slowing down appropriately.

In the S version the journey becomes 5-star thanks to a benchmark full-optional package for the segment, which sees the addition of the Skyhook electronic suspension, Cruise Control, full-LED headlight equipped with Ducati Cornering Lights function which optimizes the illumination of the roadway based on the lean of the motorcycle, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, Hands Free system, a high resolution 5” color TFT dashboard with intuitive interface and backlit handlebar controls.

For the Multistrada V2 family there are two trim levels that can be ordered directly from the factory. The Essential trim is available for both Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, while the Travel trim, with side bags, heated grips and a central stand, can only be ordered for the S version.

The Multistrada V2 will be available in dealerships in the Ducati North America network starting from December 2021. The Ducati Performance catalogue also includes a series of specifically designed accessories to enhance the character and qualities of the Multistrada V2.