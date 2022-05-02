If you are KTM motorcycle fan, get excited! 15 new 2023 KTM motorcycles launched and we have them all up on Total Motorcycle in full beautiful glory, full features, full specifications, pricing and for not just the USA but also for Canada and Europe too! Plus special country specific models you won’t see elsewhere on the roads, all right here on Total Motorcycle.

Check out the new 2023 KTM 500 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 250 EXC-F, 500 EXC-F Six Days, 450 EXC-F Six Days, 350 EXC-F Six Days, 250 EXC-F Six Days, 450 XCF-W, 300 XC-W, 300 EXC, 250 XC-W, 250 EXC, 150 XC-W, and 150 EXC! Wow, that is a lot of new 2023 motorbikes!

TOTAL TERRAIN DOMINATION: INTRODUCING THE 2023 KTM ENDURO RANGE

KTM has dominated Enduro competition for a number of decades, with the newest iteration of the 2023 KTM EXC and EXC-F models set to continue the trend. Boasting an updated design, orange-coated Chromoly steel frame, race-proven WP XPLOR suspension at each end, and real READY TO RACE credentials, the 2023 KTM Enduro range is the one to beat. 2023 KTM Motorcycle Launch on Total Motorcycle today.

Offering the most extensive READY TO RACE competition Enduro lineup on the market, starting with the enduro underdog KTM 150 EXC 2-Stroke and topping out with the class-leading power KTM 500 EXC-F 4-Stroke, the 2023 KTM Enduro range caters to all riders and terrains.

New for 2023, an all-new graphic design and white, purple and orange color scheme come together into a seamlessly blended palette. This color scheme was specifically chosen by the designers to pay homage to the early ‘90s enduro models, setting the 2023 KTM Enduro range apart from anything else on the trails.

The looks are further emphasized with the use of a race-inspired orange-coated Chromoly steel frame. Not only does this echo the styling on full-factory race machines but provides the perfect backbone to set off the 2023 graphics pack.

In terms of engines, the 2-Stroke model range once again takes its place and is the leader in the paddock, making use of KTM’s patented Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology. Not only has this ensured fewer emissions and fuel consumption but provides smooth and strong power delivery from the bottom right through to the top end of the rev-range.

The 4-Stroke model range provides the most concise offering of models, starting with the KTM 250 EXC-F and KTM 350 EXC-F and topping out with the powerhouses KTM 450 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F. All models in the 4-Stroke range benefit from class-winning engines, engineered to deliver massive torque down low with class-leading power delivery at higher RPMs.

These are flanked by the ever-popular KTM EXC SIX DAYS range, which offers a special tribute to the upcoming 2022 FIM International Six Days Enduro in France, combining the very latest in innovation with an extensive list of race-derived parts as standard.

Every motorcycle in the range gets fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension as standard, with the advantage of a Progressive Damping System (PDS) on the rear. The PDS layout – a staple across KTM EXC and EXC-F models, offers lower maintenance due to fewer moving parts, but provides more ground clearance, with less chance of hooking up when climbing logs or rocks.

As always, and thanks to KTM’s global network of dealers, the availability of support and parts needed to compete at the highest level are easily accessible, with the added availability of dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts designed to allow for the highest levels of performance, protection, and mobility for all offroad riders and racers.

The 2023 KTM Enduro range is derived from years at the top level of offroad racing and brings together a dynamic combination of race-bred performance, ergonomics, and technology ready to tackle any terrain.

2023 KTM Motorcycle Launch with the 2023 KTM EXC and EXC-F models will be landing at dealer floors from May 2022.