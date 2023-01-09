Slingshot‘s, a mixture of motorcycle and car, let’s call it an autocycle and it’s for who never settle. Welcome to 2023 Polaris Slingshot: Your Next Thrilling Chapter! 14 newly expanded models featuring new exciting colorways, accessories, entertainment systems and 50+ more customizations to supercharge your lifestyle. Each of the four different 2023 Slingshot models Slingshot R, Slingshot S, Slingshot SL and Slingshot SLR are available in both automatic and manual transmissions and with unique cosmetics depending if you live in Canada or the USA. Plus a USA only model starting at just $21,499 you won’t see and can’t get anywhere else to get your American lifestyle envy engaged.

From 178 to 203 horsepower engines, autodrive or manual transmissions and soul lifting colors such as Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream and Pacific Teal Haze, you are sure to find a slingshot that’s just right for you right here on Total Motorcycle.

14 new 2023 Polaris Slingshot models simplified into 4 easy (but very detailed) guides. What more could you ask for?

2023 Polaris Slingshot S: WHERE LIFESTYLE ENVY BEGINS.

Introducing the 2023 Polaris Slingshot S…

Everything you need to start creating a ride all your own.

The Slingshot S is the perfect opening line to the next thrilling chapter in your life. It has the looks to turn heads and the performance to get a move on right from the start—with plenty of options to personalize from tip to rear taillights and make it your own. Whether you’re cruising the countryside or hitting a hot spot in town, it’s the perfect way to show the world how you roll.

The Slingshot S serves as the ultimate blank canvas ready for personalization. The S is available in Moonlight White in both a manual and AutoDrive.

2023 Polaris Slingshot SLR: POWERFUL LIFESTYLE POSSIBILITIES.

Introducing the 2023 Polaris Slingshot SLR…

The SLR upgrades performance and features high-end style and comfort. Now available in three new colors, this model is full of powerful possibilities with a high-revving 203 HP Pro Star engine. The loaded SLR is factory finished with two-tone paint, extra exterior lighting, premium sport interior, and a 305mm rear wheel. 2023 SLR models are available in Red Shadow, Lime Shadow, and Cobalt Blue Fade in both a manual and autodrive.

The Slingshot SLR delivers upgraded performance and high-end style from the get-go. This is for those who want a little extra oomph under the hood with a high-revving 203HP engine to deliver dynamic passing power and some extra acceleration at the lights. Factory finished with two-tone paint, extra exterior lighting, sport interior and a bigger 305mm rear wheel to strut the streets. It’s loaded up and just begging to be personalized.

2023 Polaris Slingshot SL: WHERE LIFESTYLE ENVY BEGINS.

Introducing the 2023 Polaris Slingshot SL…

The Slingshot SL brings the eye candy right out of the gates. It’s everything everyone loves about the S with just the right added accents to level up in style and still be able to add your own hot take. Includes premium paint finishes and badging to catch everyone’s eye, exterior illumination to light up the night, and premium Rockford Fosgate audio so now everyone will see and hear you coming.

The Slingshot SL delivers next-level styling and is ready to personalize. The SL is available in four colorways with additional style components, premium paint finishes, a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system, and the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The SL allows the driver to be seen and heard and takes the S to a whole new level. The 2023 SL models are available in Storm Gray, Cobalt Blue, Neon Lime, and Pacific Teal in both a manual and autodrive.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R: THE ULTIMATE EXPRESSION OF LIFESTYLE.

Introducing the 2023 Polaris Slingshot R…

The Slingshot R delivers top of the lineup thrills for those who never settle and love to stand out. The optional AutoDrive transmission ups the fun-factor with the addition of paddle shifters, plus the front end gets a highperformance facelift with an eye-catching Vented Sport Hood. Throw in premium multi-tone paint from tip to tail, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay®, machined wheels and Brembo® brakes and get ready to stand

out like no other—while still having plenty of options to make it your own.

Top of the lineup thrills for those who never settle and love to stand out.

The Slingshot R returns as the top-of-the-line model. Available in five colorways, the R turns heads with its enhanced bold multi-tone paint scheme, premium features, and standout style. The Slingshot R packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine, Brembo® painted front calipers, paddle shifters (AutoDrive only), and the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND with turn-by-turn navigation, connected services, and Apple CarPlay®. The R gets a high-performance facelift with an eye-catching Sport Vented Hood. 2023 R models are available in Desert Sky, Graphite Blue, Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream, and Pacific Teal Haze in both a manual and AutoDrive.

POLARIS SLINGSHOT’S 2023 LINEUP EXPANDS FACTORY ACCESSORY OPTIONS, ADDS VIBRANT PAINT COLORS ACROSS LINEUP TO INSPIRE DRIVERS TO DESIGN THEIR OWN RIDE DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY

Whether Looking for an Epic Adventure Ride or a Canvas for Self-Expression, The New 2023 Slingshot Lineup Delivers Limitless Possibilities to Design Your Ride

• Exciting & Vibrant Paint Colors Deliver a Slingshot Lineup Like Never Before

• Brand-New Accessories include RAM X-Grip Phone Mount, an Excursion Rearview Mirror & More than 50 New Color-Matched Accessories*

Taking personalization and customization to the next level, Polaris Slingshot has unveiled its 2023 model year lineup. Featuring exciting and vibrant colorways, along with countless combination options direct from the factory, the 2023 lineup inspires drivers to design their own ride. Slingshot offers a host of accessories across style, comfort, sound, and technology that allow drivers to personalize their ride to best suit their lifestyle.

“Whether you’re looking to elevate your everyday, escape on an epic adventure, or utilize the three-wheel canvas for self-expression, the 2023 Polaris Slingshot delivers limitless possibilities to design your perfect ride,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Each year we continue to evolve the lineup by listening to our riders, and this year is another example of thoughtful additions and enhancements that answer the call and serve our passionate owners.”

Exciting New Colorways

Delivering an entirely new look for the Slingshot lineup, 2023 introduces a variety of traditional and exotic paint colors. While colors like Jet Black on the S with Technology Package, the SL’s Cobalt Blue, and SLR’s Red Shadow continue to be classic color options, head-turning paint schemes like the SL’s Pacific Teal, the SLR’s Lime Shadow, and the R’s Miami Blue Fade available on select models deliver a pop of color and a vibrant design to the Slingshot lineup.

Customer Requested Accessories

In response to customer feedback, Polaris Slingshot is introducing two new factory accessories for 2023. Slingshot adds convenience with a RAM X-Grip Phone Mount and an Excursion Rearview Mirror, which will be available in spring 2023. The new Slingshot cell phone mounts to the center of the Slingshot dash – offering easy viewing and accessibility.

Enhanced Infotainment System

Slingshot’s available 7-inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND further enhances the user experience. Along with key vehicle information, the available integrated infotainment system offers mobile phone connectivity via Bluetooth and USB. Drivers can seamlessly access Apple CarPlay, along with turn-by-turn GPS navigation with connected services – which is standard on R models, but available via accessory upgrade for other RIDE COMMAND-equipped models.

More Customization Options than Ever Before

With more than 50 new premium painted accessories available, owners have even more options than ever to personalize their Slingshot. Whether adding color-matched painted parts or contrasting with pops of color, owners can design their ride with accessories like the Slingshade top, Rear Fender, Exterior Painted Accents, Belt Guard and Front Grille. In addition, owners can add convenience and comfort by adding the Excursion Top, RAM X-Grip Phone Mount, or a variety of integrated storage bags.

After selecting their preferred model, paint color, transmission type, and either the sporty manual or accessible AutoDrive transmission, customers can pick and choose between different wheels, seats, and hoods. For example, any Slingshot model can be outfitted with the aggressively designed Vented Sport Hood or add Heated and Cooled Seats. In addition, customers can choose to upgrade select models by adding Aluminum Roll Hoops, adding XK Glow Interior Lighting, or enhancing their sound with Stage 3 Audio by Rockford Fosgate, which integrates speakers into the roll hoops placed directly behind each seat’s headrest.