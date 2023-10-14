2023 Rallye du Maroc – Stage 1 really long and challenging stage

With the timed special totalling 314 kilometres and delivering a mixture of terrain, as well as some demanding navigation, Benavides chose to keep to a fast but consistent pace over the course of the stage, so as not to make any mistakes.

Luciano’s focus paid off. With some of the front runners losing time in the final kilometres, the FR 450 Rally rider was able to make up several places to ultimately finish in fourth. Combined with his result from the event’s short opening prologue, Benavides lies fifth overall, seven and a half minutes down on the provisional race leader.

Luciano Benavides: “It’s been a really tough day today. And a long day – we started really early in the morning and then rode a big liaison on the roads. The stage had a bit of everything. It was really fast at the beginning with a lot of stones, then after the refuelling the navigation got more difficult. We crossed some dunes, covered some riverbeds, yeah, it was a really long and challenging stage. I think I did a good job, I didn’t make any big mistakes, even though it was hard to focus for the whole day. I was able to find a good rhythm, and that’s so important when there are lots of different terrains and tricky navigation. I’m in a good position for tomorrow and looking forward to stage number two.”

2023 Rallye du Maroc – Stage 1 Provisional Classification

1. Ross Branch (Hero) 3:13:17

2. Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 3:14:58

3. Matthias Walkner (KTM) 3:17:35

4. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 3:19:00

5. Toby Price (KTM) 3:19:59

6. Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 3:21:58

2023 Rallye du Maroc – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 1]

1. Ross Branch (Hero) 4:08:42

2. Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 4:11:23

3. Matthias Walkner (KTM) 4:14:20

4. Toby Price (KTM) 4:16:04

5. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 4:16:15

6. Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 4:19:43