2025 MotoGP KTM GP Academy anxious to get fast at Thai opener

The KTM GP Academy throttles into action this weekend for the Thai Grand Prix and the first of 22 rounds in 2025 MotoGP. The Buriram International Circuit will be the stage for the six riders in the Moto3™ and Moto2™ classes to continue their career development and fight for center stage in Red Bull KTM colors.

Argentine, Australian, Dutch, Spanish and Turkish talent form the sextet of racers that will represent the Red Bull KTM Ajo and Red Bull KTM Tech3 teams in both Moto3 (with the KTM RC4) and Moto2. 50% of the line-up already has Grand Prix winning experience. The searing heat of Buriram is the venue chosen to accelerate the longest season on record up to pace, and then with trips to Argentina, the USA and Qatar next on the slate before the European stint of the calendar begins.

In Moto3 Red Bull KTM Ajo will depend on Jose Antonio Rueda’s blossoming speed and racecraft for a third successive year. The 19-year-old took his first podium finish in his debut term in 2023 and then scored his first win in 2024. He was among the fastest on track at the recent Jerez test. The Spaniard is joined in the team by 17-year-old rookie Alvaro Carpe who will make his Moto3 bow after winning both the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and the FIM JuniorGP series: the feeder contests for the world championship.

Also on the KTM RC4 is another debutant – Valentin Perrone – who excelled in the 2024 European Talent Cup and also shone in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, claiming P3 in the standings. The 17-year-old Argentine was signed by the Red Bull KTM Tech3 squad to be teammate to Jacob Roulstone. The Australian is currently rehabbing from a winter training accident that led to a fractured vertebra. The 20-year-old’s place on the grid will be taken by Joel Esteban until he is ready to return to action for his second Moto3 outing.

Red Bull KTM Ajo provide the next step on the Grand Prix ladder with their Moto2 entry. The team has earned GP wins in the class every season for the last half a decade and three world titles with three different riders in the last four years. After overseeing a progressive first campaign in the division in 2024, the crew will field Deniz Öncü once more as the 21-year-old looks to build on his podium finish (Aragon) and three top ten classifications from 2024. The Turk will share the pitbox with a Moto2 rookie in the form of exciting 19-year-old Dutch racer Collin Veijer who steps up from Moto3 and two campaigns of victories and podiums and where he ranked 7th and 3rd.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3: “Finally, we have arrived in Thailand to start the 2025 season. We are looking forward to seeing how the weekend goes, and finding out how we feel at a different circuit to Jerez. It is clear that we are in good form and with a very good feeling, but we have to prove what we can do on the track from Friday onwards. We are ready and very motivated to start the year in the best possible way.”

Alvaro Carpe, Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3: “What seemed like a dream is now very close to becoming a reality. The first race of the World Championship is approaching and, honestly, we are arriving with motivation sky-high and eager to be able to demonstrate the work we have been doing throughout the winter. The feeling so far has been very positive and we are very happy with the progress we have made over these recent months. We are ready for whatever comes and eager to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Jacob Roulstone, Red Bull KTM Tech3 Moto3: “Although the start of the season has been affected by my injury I’m still really focused on what I can do this year and believe I can be fighting at the front regularly. I recovering the best I can be to be back at full fitness and I cannot wait to be back on the bike and back with the team.”

Valentin Perrone, Red Bull KTM Tech3 Moto3: “Really excited to start the season in Buriram. In Jerez, for the tests, I felt very settled and comfortable with the bike and the team. Ready to go! Let’s see what happens in Thailand.” : “Really excited to start the season in Buriram. In Jerez, for the tests, I felt very settled and comfortable with the bike and the team. Ready to go! Let’s see what happens in Thailand.”

Deniz Öncü, Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2: “We are facing the first round of the year. We worked very well during the winter, so we’ll try to start the season in the best possible way. We enjoyed ourselves a lot with the bike during the preseason and we want to keep that up here in Thailand. It won’t be easy to stay at the front, but we have confidence and a lot of motivation to try to do that in this first part of the year.”

Collin Veijer, Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2: “I feel ready and good about the coming weekend in Thailand. We will take everything step by step and build more confidence during the three days. I’m very excited and proud to be with this team and I will work hard to improve every time I go out on track. Let’s see what happens at this first Grand Prix, but for sure we are going to enjoy it a lot from the beginning.”

Niklas Ajo, Red Bull KTM Ajo Team Manager: “I’m extremely proud to take on this challenge for 2025. The preseason has gone very well both for our Moto3 and Moto2 riders. The team has worked very hard over the winter to get to Thailand in the best possible condition, so we are very excited and looking forward to the start of the season. I’m sure we’ve done everything possible to be at the top in every race.” : “I’m extremely proud to take on this challenge for 2025. The preseason has gone very well both for our Moto3 and Moto2 riders. The team has worked very hard over the winter to get to Thailand in the best possible condition, so we are very excited and looking forward to the start of the season. I’m sure we’ve done everything possible to be at the top in every race.”

Hervé Poncharal, Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Principal: “Jacob had a strong rookie season in 2024 and is our lead rider with another rookie, Valentin Perrone, making an interesting line-up. One would be progressing, another would be learning Moto3. Unfortunately, Jacob had a nasty crash during the winter preparation so I’d like to thank Joel for stepping in to replace him until Jacob is fully fit. The two test sessions we had in Spain and Portugal were curious and we made good developments. We are not quite there to fight at the front yet but this is all about adaption and this is our mission. We are fully focused on the process and hopefully race-after-race we will see our two guys getting closer to the leaders.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “Seeing all the boys together and in their 2025 colors in Thailand brings a lot of pride. The KTM GP Academy is ready to go again and we have a great selection of talent and characters as well as the best support from our partners and very experienced teams. It is the time of year where everyone starts at zero and the long journey for each rider begins. Some will hit their targets, others have a lot to learn but it will be exciting and interesting to watch them pushing the limits. We hope Jacob will be fit enough to join us soon, and thanks as ever to Hervé and best of luck to Niklas, who will be directing what has been a very successful team for the KTM family over the years.”