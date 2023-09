65cc World All-Stars Announced for Opening SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Headlining the field of 65cc All-Stars are a trio of AMA National Champions from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship this past August from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The youngest of this group, 10-year-old Jaydin Smart, from Berry Creek, California, captured the 65cc (7-9) Limited division championship aboard a Cobra, while 12-year-olds Easton Graves, from Walker, Louisiana, and Jackson Vick, from Highland Village, Texas, both rode KTMs to the 65cc (10-11) and 65cc (10-11) Limited titles, respectively.

Complementing their success at Loretta Lynn’s, Graves and Vick also represented Team USA during July’s 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romania along with another All-Star entrant, 11-year-old Eiden Steinbrecher, from Fair Oaks, California. Graves led the way for the team with individual runner-up honors in the 65cc class.