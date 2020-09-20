Aruba.it Racing Ducati celebrates 5th victory in the 2020 WorldSBK

Fifth victory in the 2020 WorldSBK season thanks to the sensational performance of Chaz Davies. Scott Redding, however, can’t find the right feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4 R and closes Race-2 in sixth place.



Chaz Davies builds his first success in 2020 thanks to a solid Superpole Race (P4). His Race-2 start is extraordinary and on lap 4 Chaz is already leading the group. The Welsh rider’s race pace is incisive and allows him to easily defend himself from Van Der Mark’s (Yamaha) attack to celebrate with his team at Parc Ferme.



Following a difficult Superpole Race (P8) Scott Redding tries to push to the top, managing to engage in a duel with Rea (Kawasaki) between the sixth and tenth lap. His race pace, however, does not allow him to reduce the gap with the leading group and forces him to finish the race in sixth position.



Despite this result, Scott Redding (239 points) is still in the race for the Superbike World Championship even if, two rounds from the end, his gap from Jonathan Rea is now 51 points.

Chaz Davies (188 points) consolidates his third point with a 10 point lead over Van Der Mark (Yamaha).



P1 – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It was a great race. The feeling is that we managed to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. Maybe we did it a bit late but the important thing is to have achieved this goal. I would like to thank my team who also worked late last night to fix some things on the set up that worked out great. The race pace was very good since the first laps and this allowed me to stay in the lead to manage the race. I am really very satisfied”.



P6 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It was a very difficult Sunday for me. Both in Superpole Race and Race-2 I had some problems, especially in braking areas. This limited me a lot because I was never able to find the right pace to be competitive. It’s a shame: I expected to do well today. This is a bad result for the World Championship standings but I will not give up now. It is clear, however, that we will have to work hard to have a bike that performs as well as it did two months ago”.



Serafino Foti (Team Manager Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“We would like to congratulate Chaz on his extraordinary victory today. This is also a reward for the work done by his crew that has never given up and has always believed in the possibility of providing him with a high-performance bike. Then it is clear that Chaz did the rest by riding in a masterful manner. Unfortunately, it was a difficult day for Scott. After yesterday’s second place we were convinced he could be competitive in today’s races as well. It’s a shame we were unable to put him in the conditions to let him perform at his best and fight for the podium”.