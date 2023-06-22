Momentum to The Ridge as 2023 MotoAmerica Championship Nears the Halfway Point

Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés Carry Momentum to The Ridge as the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship Nears the Halfway Point

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 21, 2023 — Round four of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championships will kick off this weekend at The Ridge in Mason County, Washington.

The picturesque 2.47-mile circuit, nestled in the pine forests two hours southwest of Seattle, sees Ducati duo Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés looking to build on superb performances last time out at Road America at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin, where Herrin took a popular win in race two in Superbike and Forés continued his unbeaten streak with two race wins in Supersport.

The Superbike championship picture has Herrin third coming into The Ridge on 91 points, within a race win of leader Jake Gagne, while Forés is flying with a maximum of 150 points, 37 up on second-placed Stefano Mesa.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V4 R – #2):

“I really like The Ridge,” Herrin said. “In 2021, I had two good races there on the Superbike and in 2022 I won both Supersport races there on the Panigale V2—it’s a place I’ve had good success. My hope is we can keep the ball rolling that started in Wisconsin. The Ridge is always a fun place to race. It feels like it’s been a long time since I’ve been on my Panigale V4 R so I’m really pumped to get back together with the team and have a fun few days in the Pacific Northwest.”

Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati Panigale V2 – #12)

“The Ridge is going to be another new track for me, the same situation we’ve had all year,” Forés said. “But I am really looking forward to the challenge. From my understanding, our Panigale V2 seems to work really well there. Josh (Herrin) did a fantastic job last year with two victories and a really good pace, so this is a target for us to aim for this weekend.

On-track action for the fourth round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championships kicks off at 9:00 am PDT. Forés will take to the track for Supersport FP1 at 10:10 am on Friday, May 19, while Herrin will be on track for Superbike FP1 at 10:45 am.