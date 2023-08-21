All-new 2024 Husqvarna Enduro and Motorcycle Models Launch!

20 all-new 2024 Husqvarna enduro and motorcycle models launched this week to dominate the competition setting a new standard of riding off-road; plus returning FS450 Supermoto, EE5 and EE3 bikes! The 2024 Husqvarna Enduro line has new 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines with TBI technology, new lighting, braking, ergonomics, suspension, subframes and electrics, really the entire line is completely new! The 2024 Husqvarna Motocross line wasn’t left out with new suspension, bodywork, hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frames, new 2-stroke TBI technology engines, brakes and more.

Husqvarna off-road bikes have a well earned reputation for some of the best and top finishers in the business competing with KTM on the FIM racing circuits. Buying a Husqvarna means reliability, performance and speed on any surface.

Total Motorcycle has very in-depth details about each and every model plus a special 22-page (25,000 word) reveal just for our readers below with all the technical highlights for you!

2024 Enduro Technical Highlights

New chromium molybdenum steel frame optimized for improved anti-squat behavior and enhanced flex characteristics

New polyamide/aluminum hybrid subframe offers exceptional strength and durability

New 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks deliver consistent damping and predictable handling

New WP XACT rear shock is lighter and developed specifically for enduro riding

New ergonomic bodywork offers revised rider triangle for enhanced control

New 2-stroke engines feature TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

New 4-stroke engines provide class-leading power and torque

New LED headlight provides a brighter light output and simplified fitment

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs provide superior stopping power

New multifunctional Map Select Switch design controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control (FE 450 only)

New Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI Grips

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

2024 Motocross Technical Highlights

New grey and yellow graphics for a striking yet understated look

New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

New suspension settings for improved cornering agility

Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame for refined anti-squat behaviour

Topology-optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity at a low weight

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engine provides class-leading torque and peak power

Quickshifter provides seamless up-shifting on 4-stroke models

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Switch activates the Quickshifter and engages Traction and Launch Control

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

I hope you enjoy the 2024 Husqvarna model coverage below.

2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles – Enduro

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new 2024 TE, FE, FEs, and FEw machines set a new standard for riding offroad. Expertly crafted with new frames, subframes, bodywork, suspension, and brakes, the extended list of shared innovations across the new enduro platform further improves the overall rideability of all seven machines.

The change to WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks will be favored by many riders, and by incorporating a mid-valve piston and hydrostop, smooth action and predictable performance is guaranteed. A redesigned WP XACT shock features a new piston to improve comfort and is 100 g lighter and 15 mm shorter while retaining 300 mm of travel. Both the fork and shock settings can be adjusted by hand for a fast and easy personalized set-up.

Working in perfect harmony with the WP suspension is the new chromium molybdenum steel frame. Improving anti-squat behavior and offering revised flex characteristics, the chassis, which includes a new and much more durable polyamide/aluminum hybrid subframe, guarantees each machine is exceptionally agile without sacrificing straight line stability.

All models feature new bodywork adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover. The rider triangle has been refined to provide more knee contact and therefore, better control. The slim design of the bodywork offers complete freedom of movement when riding. The new LED headlight produces a brighter light output and is installed with a much more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

The TE 150, TE 250 and TE 300 2-stroke models are now powered by new engines that are fueled using Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology. Introduced to maintain their best-in-class performance, TBI guarantees a much more consistent and controllable spread of power throughout the rev range, even in the toughest of conditions.

The competition FE 450, dual-sport FE 350s and FE 501s, and new 50-state off-highway compliant FE 350w and FE 501w machines benefit from new and much more compact engines. Positioned in the frame two degrees backwards when compared to the previous generation, the engines are designed to centralize mass and contribute to the improved anti-squat behavior of the chassis. In addition, the engines position all major components as centrally as possible for improved handling as well as generating maximum torque and power.

The line-up is complete with premium components shared across the range including a new LED headlight, enhanced BRAKTEC brakes with high performance GSK discs, a combined start/stop button, ProTaper handlebars, and Michelin enduro tires.

Features and benefits

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability. Additionally, the frame features forged brackets for mounting the newly designed skid plate.

Rotational masses in the frame and the forged steering head connection have been repositioned. Together with the new shock mounting, which is no longer connected to the main tube, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis has been significantly improved. Also, the wall thickness of the frame has been optimized to achieve improved reliability and specific rigidity in high stress areas, such as the steering head and the shock mounts. Parallel frame mounts (same position on left and right sides) improve chassis flex characteristics, while stability characteristics remain unrivalled.

Another highlight of the new frame topology is that the footrest mounting positions have been moved inwards, resulting in less susceptibility to catching in deep ruts or when scrubbing jumps. The overall size of the all-new footrests has been increased, designed with the help of state-of-the-art Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

The new one-piece steering head seal allows easier mounting in case of replacement or service and offers improved reliability. Additionally, the head tube is closed to avoid water, dust, or gasoline from the overflow hose, intruding and destroying the bearings. The gasoline overflow hose is now routed downwards and sideways.

The all-new steering lock system on the FEs range is clamped under the upper triple clamp and guarantees perfect functionality and can be easily replaced by removing the upper fork crown.

The 2-stroke model range continues to have an oil tank integrated into the frame and was optimized and adapted to the new frame concept.

A new forged one-piece side stand design is perfectly integrated on each motorcycle and provides a convenient and stable option for when the machine needs to be parked.

The frame is finished off in a premium metallic blue powder coating. The standard frame protectors feature a new and improved topology, guaranteeing superior protection, durability, and advanced grip in any condition.

Specifically engineered longitudinal rigidity → exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption and stability

Repositioned engine and new shock mounting → significantly improved anti-squat of chassis

Topology-optimized frame wall thickness for specific rigidity and improved reliability in high-stress areas (e.g. steering head, shock mount)

New parallel frame mounts (same position on left and right side) for improved flex characteristics

Footrest mounting position moved inwards for reduced risk of catching in deep ruts or when scrubbing

New, service friendly one-piece steering head seal → easier mounting, improved reliability

Durable powder coated finish with standard frame protectors

Closed head tube and new routing of gasoline overflow hose

New forged one-piece side stand → convenient parking solution for all machines

New steering lock system → removable without cutting of frame

Polyamide-reinforced aluminum subframe

Using 60% polyamide and 40% aluminum, the two-component subframe has a total weight of just 4 lb (1.8 kg). With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and rider comfort.

The lower subframe spars and frame mounts are made from extruded aluminum profiles to guarantee robustness and reliability where needed. The upper subframe is a perfect combination of injection-molded polyamide and 3D formed aluminum, enabling specific flex characteristics and allowing a reliable construction.

New topology-optimized polyamide/aluminum hybrid construction

Lower subframe spars and frame mounts made from 3D formed aluminum profiles → extremely robust and reliable (no weld joints)

Upper subframe made from injection-molded polyamide → specific rigidity and flex benefit to handling and comfort

Swingarm

The new, hollow die-cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. The topology has been optimized for optimal rigidity, while an improved casting process reduces weight by approximately 190 g. In order to optimize and match the new chassis flex characteristics, a new 22 mm rear axle is fitted.

Additionally, the chain guard and chain slider have been completely redesigned, resulting in improved durability and less susceptibility to catching on external objects. This new design will help reduce dirt build up around the swingarm and chain guard, especially in extreme muddy conditions.

Chain adjustment markings are also visible from above to make for simpler adjustment.

New diecast swingarm → topology-optimized for optimal rigidity

Improved casting process for reduced weight → 190 g less than previous generation

New 22 mm rear axle optimized to match chassis flex characteristics

Newly designed chain guard and chain slider Transitions aligned with swingarm surface; spring-steel mounted for improved durability

Overall, less susceptible to catching on external objects

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front fork

An all-new WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork is used on the full Husqvarna enduro range for 2024.

Fast and consistent damping characteristics are guaranteed thanks to a new closed cartridge spring design, which optimizes the oil flow within the cartridge and has been adapted from the market leading WP Pro Component technology. This setup avoids unwanted foaming of oil, which would lead to a less consistent damping behavior. Additionally, a spring preloaded base valve provides precise high-speed compression damping that can be further customized with a preload adjuster available as Technical Accessory through WP.

A hydro stop in the last 68 mm of the stroke helps to keep a maximum of reserves in extreme riding situations such as large jumps and flat landings (e.g., special stages in enduro races). The fork protection rings have been updated as well and now come with a new design to reduce abrasion from the fork movement.

The WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork remain at 48 mm in diameter while the total length increased from 928 mm (previous model generation) to 940 mm.

The fork is fully adjustable in rebound (36 clicks) and compression (36 clicks) on both legs. Hand adjustable clickers on the bottom of the fork legs and fork top cap allow riders to change settings on the fly without the need of tools.

Of course, with this new fork concept, all suspension settings needed to be revised and specifically tested by our enduro and WP R&D departments.

New WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork → fast and consistent damping characteristics, superior performance for any riding level

New mid-valve piston → fully filled oil cartridge, no foaming of oil

New Hydrostop → high damping reserves for strong impacts and jumps (no abrupt hardening)

Redesigned fork protection rings → reduced abrasion from fork movement

Fully adjustable → rebound and compression adjustable via easy access clicker dials (base valve preload adjuster available as Technical Accessory through WP)

CNC-machined triple clamps

Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure a highly responsive and smooth fork action.

Newly designed, topology optimized bar mounts provide increased grip surface for less handlebar twist at the same weight as the previous generation. Additionally, they come with rubber damped mounting, providing just the right handlebar flex. A 2-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customizable ergonomics by rotating the handlebar mount.

The headlight mask integrates a triple clamp protector, which covers the lower triple clamp and protects it from wear caused by roost.

CNC-machined aluminum with anodized surface → finest quality and reliability

Perfect clamping and alignment → smooth fork action

New, topology-optimized handlebar mounts → increased grip surface for less handlebar twist, same weight as previous generation

Rubber damping on top clamp → reduced vibration, increased comfort

Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics

WP XACT rear shock

An all-new design results in a rear shock that is reduced in overall length by 15 mm and 100 g less weight compared to the previous generation, while keeping the rear wheel travel unchanged at 300 mm. The shock is matched to a revised linkage system with a new geometry to deliver the same progression as before but with the greatest possible traction and absorption. Combined with the new frame geometry, it improves the ground clearance of the linkage and is therefore less susceptible to damage even on the hardest enduro obstacles.

The new, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimized main piston in the shock improves initial comfort and provides strong hold-up. Differently sized flow holes allow the shims to open more easily and reduce the overall stress of oil flow and pressure on the shims. Reduced weight also means less moving mass, resulting in lower forces on the piston bearings.

A fully hand-adjustable dual compression control concept allows high and low-speed settings to be changed by hand. Together with the newly designed rebound adjuster, which is hand or tool adjustable, riders are now able to adjust their shock settings without tools and without the help of a mechanic at the racetrack.

On top of the tool-free setting adjustment possibilities, a new preload adjuster is introduced bringing increased resistance to dirt intrusion and a new two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting without splitting the shock.

Combined with the low-friction and highly durable SKF linkage seals, the WP XACT rear shock reliably provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption.

The new WP XACT shock also means new settings for the full enduro range. Each model has been tested carefully by our enduro and WP R&D departments and individual settings were created where needed.

New lightweight, compact rear shock design with 15 mm reduced overall length 2023 → 470 mm / 2024 → 455mm | rear wheel travel unchanged → 300 mm Reduced weight results in less moving mass → 100 g lighter design results in lower forces on bearings

New CFD-optimized main piston increases initial comfort and guarantees strong hold-up

Improved ground clearance, lower risk of damage in extreme bottoming-out situations

New dual compression control allows high and low-speed settings to be adjusted by hand

New rebound adjuster allows setting changes by hand or with tool

Two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting and assembly of preload adjuster and shock

Low-friction SKF linkage seals → reliably sustain rear shock response for advanced damping characteristics

Engine hangers

The new engine hangers have been redesigned and unified across all models. This has significant advantages when it comes to machine set-up including the suspension, balance, and changes to the frame can be easily understood among the full enduro line-up. This wasn’t possible in the past as frame geometry changes had different effects on each model due to different engine hangers and engine position within the frame.

2-stroke enduro range → unified engine hangers

4-stroke enduro → unified engine hangers (except FE 501s/w)

FE 501s/w → unique engine hangers due to size of engine, cylinder, cylinder head

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch

The high quality BRAKTEC clutch system guarantees even wear, reliable and near maintenance-free operation as well as perfect action in every condition. Meaning that play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time. Additionally, a new lever geometry improves feeling on the rider’s hand and for the pressure point.

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition

New lever geometry → improved feel on the rider’s hand

BRAKTEC Brakes

The highest level of brake performance is guaranteed with an all-new generation of the BRAKTEC braking system. Redesigned brake calipers, front master cylinder, and brake lever provide exceptional quality while being specifically tailored for enduro riding and delivering a sensitive and action and feel.

New front and rear brake calipers provide increased torsional stiffness for a more precise brake feel. The calipers are matched to a 260 mm waved brake disc in the front and a 220 mm rear brake disc by GSK and are supplemented with a new brake pad compound that provides increased braking power and simultaneously better brake control. A cast aluminum, Monoblock design keeps weight to a minimum.

The offset of the front brake lever in relation to the brake pump was reduced from 17 → 16 mm to reduce pulling force. Additionally, a new front brake lever geometry improves feeling on the rider’s hand and for the pressure point.

Mounting the rear wheel is also made easier with a redesigned rear brake caliper bracket for improved clearance when fitting the rear wheel.

BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs → exceptional stopping power with superior sensitivity and action

New brake calipers front and rear → increased torsional stiffness for more precise brake feel

New brake pad compound → increased braking power and simultaneously better brake control

Reduced brake lever offset to 16 mm (2023 = 17 mm) → reduced pulling force

New lever geometry → improved feel on the rider’s hand

ProTaper handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, the handlebar features class-leading fatigue resistance at a minimal weight. A new handlebar bend further increases comfort with an optimal pressure point on the rider’s hands while the ProTaper logos are chemically applied and are scratch and peel resistant.

ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function and style

New handlebar bend → adapted to new ergonomics

Grips and throttle assembly

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered. The throttle housing has been redesigned for increased stability and resistance against external forces.

Throttle assembly and ODI grips → easily alter throttle progression; easy grip mounting without glue

New throttle housing → increased stability and resistance against external forces

Footrests

The all-new, CFD designed footrests offer a bigger surface for boot soles while being less susceptible to catching on deep ruts, take-offs when scrubbing or track barriers. The result is better control of the bike in all conditions. This was achieved by a new, narrower mounting concept integrated in the frame design, which also reduces weight.

New, topology-optimized, die-cast footrests → reduced weight and less susceptible to dirt build-up

Footrest mount integrated into frame → narrower profile is less susceptible to catching on deep ruts

Map Select Switch, Quickshifter and Traction Control

Designed for easy and intuitive operation, the new Map Select Switch comes as standard (FE/TE only). It activates Traction Control, selects between two engine maps and activates the Quickshifter on the FE 450. Map 1 is the standard map for linear, predictable power, while Map 2 is an aggressive map for added throttle response and more explosive power output.

The new Quickshift function (upwards only) can be activated or deactivated via the Map Select Switch. The function works only when upshifting, interrupting the ignition for a fraction of a second. This allows upshifting while the throttle is fully opened without the use of the clutch lever. A sensor on the shift drum registers the force from the shift lever, sends the signal to the ECU and the ignition timing is interrupted. To prevent unintended shifts and false neutrals, the function is only active from 2nd to 6th gear.

Traction Control on the FE 450 is engaged by a switch marked ‘TC’ and functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which engine RPM increases. If the RPM increases too quickly, the Engine Management System (EMS) registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel ensuring maximum traction. This is a distinct advantage in wet or muddy conditions.

The Map Select Switch on the 2-stroke models features a simpler design, allowing the selection between 2 engine maps. The Quickshifter and Traction Control are not available for 2-stroke models. Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while Map 2 is the aggressive map for added throttle response and a more crisp, explosive power output.

Note: On the TE 150, Map 1 is leaner for hard pack riding, while Map 2 is richer for heavier conditions or sand.

Newly designed handlebar Map Select Switch → alters engine characteristics according to conditions and rider preference

New Quickshifter → clutch-free upshifting

Traction Control → optimal traction in all conditions

Start/Stop switch

Start/Stop switch:

Newly designed switch including ignition on/off, start, stop. Mounted on the right side of handlebar, allows an easy and intuitive start/stop of the engine.

Engine Management System (EMS)

The EMS is specifically designed to be smaller, lighter and faster at processing data. It integrates selectable engine maps and Traction Control via the Map Select Switch on the handlebar as well as the Quickshifter (FE 450 only). Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

A new Rollover Sensor (ROS) cuts the ignition in case of extreme crashes, adding another level of safety to the new generation of Husqvarna enduro machines.

Keihin EMS → small, light and faster at processing engine data for more efficient engine management

New Rollover Sensor (ROS) → automatic cutting of ignition in extreme crashes

Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

Offroad Control Unit (OCU)

The all new OCU replaces electronic fuses and relays (main relay, fan relay, light relay)​ and can be found under the seat. All outputs are switched depending on signals from the voltage regulator and the ECU​. In the event of over-current​, outputs are deactivated individually. This allows a simple error detection as the status of each output is indicated by a LED light. ​The OCU checks the electronic system completely self-reliant. Once an indicated mechanical error is fixed (e.g. fuel pump), the OCU light status will change from red to green, indicating that everything is alright again.

Additionally, with the improved and more compact electrical packaging, it was possible to better integrate the voltage regulator on the vehicle allowing for an increased steering angle while keeping the regulator clean and secured.

Simple error detection and self-explaining guidance in finding solution

No more carrying of fuses

New voltage regulator position → increased steering angle

Keihin throttle body

The 4-stroke range feature a 42 mm Keihin throttle body while the 2-stroke range features a newly developed 39 mm Keihin throttle body. The injectors are positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber, and to ensure optimal throttle response the throttle cable is mounted directly without a linkage, providing more immediate throttle response and feel.

The new 39 mm Keihin throttle body features dual injectors positioned for optimal flow and more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting. Idle is controlled over the throttle valve (not over a bypass system as on Transfer Port Injection) with a new dual injector setup – one low load injector (positioned as on 4-stroke models) and one “top-feed” oriented injector for maximum performance before the throttle valve.

A new, and more robust TPS-Sensor provides the same cold start mechanism as on the 4-stroke models. The throttle valve pivots on ball bearings instead of plain bearings – this provides less than half the friction torque compared to the former throttle body and allows a much easier throttle operation.

All in all, this provides much better idle control, more stable idle behavior, and much better fuel-air mixture preparation. The results are more power, more response, and a larger possible fuel air mixture operation window in comparison to TPI. Therefore, it is less prone to engine cut-outs or hesitations and less sensitive to different ambient conditions (e.g. temperature, altitude, humidity).

4-stroke throttle body → 42 mm injector positioned for optimal flow, more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

2-stroke throttle body → 39 mm with two injectors positioned for optimal flow and more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

Exhaust system

The Husqvarna enduro 2-stroke exhaust systems benefit from the more compact engine designs. It was therefore possible to redesign the header pipes using an innovative 3D design process, with the target of achieving more ground clearance and reduce the risk of damages in deep ruts or caused by enduro-typical external objects.

A new manufacturing process adds quality and lowers manufacturing fluctuations. Therefore, the TE 250/300 header pipes do not have the corrugated surface any longer.

The compact silencers of the 2-stroke enduro range are crafted from lightweight aluminum, feature an aluminum mounting bracket and advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving. Additionally, they are stylishly finished off in a black coating that highlights its premium quality.

The 4-stroke exhaust system is expertly designed to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. The joining position allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. The routing of the header pipe is extremely close to the engine for a maximum of mass centralization and a minimum exposure to rocks or other objects causing potential damage.

Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increasing noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminum and is stylishly finished off in a black coating that highlights its premium quality. The exhaust plays a key role in making the new FE 350w and FE 501w models 50-state off-highway compliant and includes a USFS approved spark arrestor.

More compact exhaust systems, light weight and engineered for optimal performance

Header joining position allows removal without removing rear shock

New, standardized mounting points and screw length across 4-stroke exhaust systems

Header pipe mounted directly onto engine mount for improved serviceability

LED headlight unit

All Husqvarna enduro models come with a completely new LED headlight unit and mask. The mask itself features lower triple clamp protection against roost and external objects while the new headlight no longer requires rubber straps as it is directly mounted to the triple clamp. This allows the fork to be quickly demounted while the front mask stays in position.

Inside the headlight, the LED lighting unit is snapped in place with a quick release system. This has the big advantage of fast removal and replacement in case of damages. Also, not having to replace the complete headlight unit brings enormous cost savings to customers.

Output from the light has been improved significantly, making riding in the dark a dramatically improved experience. The maximum light output is approximately three times brighter when compared to the old model generation, increasing from 320 to 900 Lumen for 2024. Undoubtedly, this is a significant improvement and is considerably effective in all low-light situations.

Additionally, the new and more robust speedometer provides improved readability while being attached to the vehicle with just one electric connector.

State of the art headlight unit → LED technology and improved light output

New speedometer → improved readability and less risk of failure

Electric start and Li-Ion battery

Along with the benefit of an easy electric starting system, a Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the full Husqvarna enduro range. The Li-Ion battery weighs approximately 2.2 lb (1 kg) less than a conventional lead/acid battery, so the convenience of electric starting is delivered while minimizing overall weight.

Electric starter → easy starting when time is critical

Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 2.2 lb (1 kg) lighter than a conventional battery

Integrated cooling system, radiators and fan

The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminum. CFD optimization is used to channel air through the radiators more efficiently and provide optimal cooling in any condition. The cooling system is integrated into the frame allowing for improved cooling by channeling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. A large center tube running through the frame reduces the pressure at this point in the system allowing for a more consistent coolant flow and now includes an internal thermostat for added reliability.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted close to the center of gravity for improved handling agility. 4-stroke models are equipped with a standard radiator fan for increased cooling effect.

Integrated cooling with center tube→ maximum efficiency in minimum space

New bayonet closure radiator caps

CFD optimized radiators → efficient for optimal cooling

ECU controlled radiator fan → no additional thermal switch necessary

Fuel tank

The new 2.24 (TE) / 2.1 (FE) gallon (8.5 / 8.0 liter) transparent polythene (XPE) fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump. A new one-piece fuel pump with integrated filter provides improved fuel supply and the external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage. The fuel filter can be easily replaced with toolless access.

New 2.24 (TE) / 2.1 (FE) gallon (8.5 / 8.0 liter) polythene fuel tanks → large capacity for extended running times

New one-piece fuel pump and filter for improved fuel supply → tank can be emptied further at low fuel levels

External fuel line routing → less exposed and susceptible to damage

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The CFD optimized airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts to prevent air deformation and ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design, featuring a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

CFD optimized airbox → improved air flow and maximized filter protection

Intuitive filter mounting system → safe and accurate protection against dirt

Tool-less filter access → quick and easy maintenance

High-flow airbox cover included with each machine→ added customizability of the engine response

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D with laser engraved logos are coupled to CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design reducing the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance.

Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Tires

Off-road models feature Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 tires on the front and AT81 tires on the rear with the proven ‘block-within-a-block’ design for more progressive cornering and all-terrain grip as standard. The dual-sport FE 350s and FE 501s are equipped with Continental TKC 80 tires for the perfect blend of road and off-road performance.

Dunlop GEOMAX → wide range of application including sand, mud, loose surface, and hard pack

Continental TKC 80 tires → increase durability through innovative rubber compounds

Bodywork

The enduro range features bodywork that clearly showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles progressive approach to offroad motorcycles and striking white and blue graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish-inspired design.

An improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when riding in the standing position, inspires confidence for riders of every ability and enables them to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. The slim contact surfaces on the bodywork allow the rider to move the bike around more easily and improve the overall handling and agility of the bike.

The flat seat profile, combined with a new high grip seat cover, deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions. A recessed pocket under the seat, just above the airbox, allows gripping and lifting of the bike.

Progressive bodywork → distinctive looks, modern design and graphics

Improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when riding in the standing position

Additional contact surface → allows for improved gripping and easier movement of the bike

Recessed grip pockets → allowing better grip to lift the bike

Seat → flat seat profile and new high-grip seat cover offer exceptional comfort and control in all conditions

2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles – Motocross

The latest generation of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TC and FC motocross machines are expertly crafted and equipped with the latest technology, electronic advancements, and rider aids to offer assured on-track performance.

For 2024, all five machines are updated with a stunning, Swedish inspired colour scheme and high-grip seat covers, together with revised suspension settings to further improve the agile handling of each motorcycle. Designed to outperform their competition, each 2-stroke and 4-stroke model is engineered to compete at the highest levels of racing.

Skilfully assembled with high quality components and the latest in technical innovations, the TC and FC models continue to set the standard for premium motocross machinery. With the TC 125 and TC 250 equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and electric starter, these two models are the machines of choice for all serious 2-stroke riders.

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by DOHC engines that are designed to be class-leading in terms of torque and peak power, while also enhancing each bike’s overall handling. These proven 4-stroke models, together with the iconic FC 450, utilise the latest technology and rider aids for superior performance. All feature premium components ensuring unrivalled reliability.

Features and benefits

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability. Additionally, the frame features forged brackets for mounting the skid plate, which is available as Technical Accessory.

Rotational masses in the frame and the forged steering head connection have been specifically positioned to reduce chassis squat. Together with the shock mounting, which is not connected to the main tube, the anti-squat of the chassis has been optimised for exceptional balance on acceleration and turning. In addition, the wall thickness of the frame has been optimised to achieve reliability and specific rigidity in high stress areas such as the steering head and the upper shock mount. Parallel frame mounts (same position on left and right sides) provide optimized chassis flex characteristics while straight-line stability remain unrivalled.

Another highlight of the frame topology is that the footrest mounting positions have been moved inwards, resulting in less susceptibility to the footrests catching in deep ruts or clipping take offs when scrubbing jumps. The overall size of the footrests has been optimized, designed with the help of state-of-the-art Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). The one-piece steering head seal ensures outstanding reliability and allows for easier mounting during a replacement or service.

The frame is finished off in a premium metallic blue powder coating with standard frame protectors guaranteeing superior protection, durability, and advanced grip in any condition.

Specifically engineered longitudinal rigidity → exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and stability

Optimized placement of rotational masses and shock mounting → for enhanced anti-squat behaviour from the chassis

Topology-optimised frame wall thickness for specific rigidity and reliability in high-stress areas (e.g., steering head, shock mount)

Parallel frame mounts (same position on left and right side) for optimal flex characteristics

Footrest mounting position moved inwards for reduced risk of catching the footrests in deep ruts or when scrubbing

Service friendly one-piece steering head seal → outstanding reliability, easier mounting

Durable metallic blue powder coated finish with standard frame protectors

Polyamide-reinforced aluminium subframe

Using 60% polyamide and 40% aluminium, the two-piece subframe has a total weight of just 1.8 kg. With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe to deliver outstanding handling and rider comfort.

The lower subframe spars and frame mounts are made from cast aluminium profiles to guarantee robustness and reliability where needed. The upper subframe is made from injection-moulded polyamide, enabling specific flex characteristics and allowing a lightweight construction.

Topology-optimised polyamide/aluminium hybrid construction

Lower subframe spars and frame mounts made from (cast) aluminium profiles → extremely robust and reliable with no weld joints

Upper subframe made from injection-moulded polyamide → specific rigidity and flex benefit handling and comfort

Swingarm

The hollow, die-cast aluminium swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. The topology has been optimised to ensure precise rigidity, while a state-of-the-art casting process reduces weight. In order to optimise and match the chassis flex characteristics, a 22 mm rear axle is fitted.

Additionally, the chain guide and chain slider have been designed for exceptional durability and less susceptibility to catching on external objects. This design will help reduce dirt build up around the swingarm and chain guide, especially in extreme muddy conditions.

Chain adjustment markings are also visible from above for easy adjustments.

Die-cast swingarm → topology-optimised for optimal rigidity

Optimised casting process for reduced weight

22 mm rear axle optimised to match chassis flex characteristics

Chain guide and chain slider aligned with swingarm surface for optimal durability and less susceptibility to catching on external objects

WP XACT front fork with AER technology

The 48 mm split air fork features a capsulated air spring and pressurised oil chamber for progressive and consistent damping. Oil and air bypasses reduce pressure peaks and, in combination with a midvalve damping system, the fork provides exceptional feedback and rider comfort. A hydrostop improves bottoming resistance through more progressive damping force in the last 40 mm of travel. Additionally, rebound is also reduced leading to the fork being lower on initial acceleration after a hard landing. Updated shim stack settings improve the overall balance of the machine and offers enhanced comfort by keeping the suspension higher in the stroke. This leads to significantly noticeable improvements in cornering agility.

Settings are easily adjusted via a single air-pressure preload valve, as well as via easy access click adjusters for compression and rebound. The fork protection ring increases protection against dirt intrusion on the fork seals. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the fork’s air spring pressure is provided as standard.

Updated suspension settings → improves overall balance and comfort by keeping the suspension higher in the stroke.

WP XACT front fork → 48 mm air type with split damping function

Midvalve damping system → exceptional damping and consistent performance

Capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber → progressive and consistent damping

Hydrostop in fork legs → improved bottoming resistance and reduced rebound More progressive damping in last 40 mm of travel (total 305 mm) Reduced rebound → fork stays lower on initial acceleration after hard landings

Easy access clicker dials → simple and fast clicker settings

Fork protection rings → increased protection against dirt intrusion

CNC-machined triple clamps

Made from high-grade aluminium, the 22 mm offset CNC-machined triple clamps ensure a precise geometry of the fork clamps to guarantee perfect alignment of the fork tubes and a highly responsive and smooth fork action. The upper triple clamp is stiffer and works in harmony with the front forks to offer superior handling and stability. A 3-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customisable ergonomics.

Topology-optimised handlebar mounts provide increased grip surface for less handlebar twist at the same weight as the previous generation. Additionally, they allow for both rubber-damped and fixed mounting to offer customisable handlebar flex.

Rubber-damped → less vibration, less precise front-end feel (OE)

Fixed → increased vibration, more precise front-end feel

The front number plate integrates a triple clamp protector that covers the lower clamp and protects it from wear caused by roost.

CNC-machined aluminium with anodised surface → finest quality and reliability

Perfect clamping and alignment → smooth fork action

Topology-optimised handlebar mounts → increased grip surface for less handlebar twist at the same weight as the previous generation

Rubber damped handle clamp → reduced vibration, increased comfort

Adjustable handlebar position → customisable ergonomics

WP XACT rear shock

The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised main piston in the shock improves initial comfort and provides strong hold-up. Differently sized flow holes allow the shims to open more easily and reduce the overall stress of oil flow and pressure on the shims. Reduced weight also means less moving mass, resulting in lower forces on the main piston. Updated shim stack settings focus on improved balance and comfort by keeping the suspension higher in the stroke. This leads to significantly noticeable improvements in cornering agility.

A fully hand-adjustable dual compression control concept allows the high and low speed settings to be easily changed by hand. Together with the rebound adjuster, which is also hand or tool adjustable, riders are now able to adjust their shock settings without the help of a mechanic at the racetrack.

In addition to the tool-free setting adjustment options, the preload adjuster brings increased resistance to dirt intrusion. A two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting without splitting the shock.

With its low-friction SKF linkage seals, the WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption. A pressure balance inside the shock ensures consistent damping, resulting in superior rider comfort and feel.

Updated suspension settings → focus on improved balance and more comfort by keeping the suspension higher in the stroke

CFD-optimised main piston increases initial comfort and guarantees strong hold-up

Optimized ground clearance → lower risk of damage in extreme bottoming-out situations

Dual compression control allows high and low speed settings to be adjusted by hand

Rebound adjuster allows changing of the setting by hand or tool

Reworked preload adjuster with increased dirt intrusion resistance and quick mounting concept

Low-friction SKF linkage seals → refined rear shock response for advanced damping characteristics

Pressure balance inside the shock body → consistent damping

Two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting and assembly of preload adjuster and shock

Brembo hydraulic clutch

The high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation, and perfect action in every condition. This means that play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remains identical in hot or cold conditions, as well as over time. Countless hours of race-focused testing have proven the exceptional reliability of the high-quality, Italian-made Brembo hydraulic system.

Brembo hydraulic clutch system → perfect action and outstanding reliability

Brakes

The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class-leading Brembo calipers and controls. The 260 mm front, and 220 mm rear wave discs deliver superior stopping power, instilling confidence in all conditions.

Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs → superior stopping power with greater control and confidence

ProTaper handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, the handlebar features class-leading fatigue resistance at a minimal weight. The handlebar bend further increases comfort with an optimal pressure point on the rider’s hands.

ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function and style

Husqvarna bend → optimal comfort

Grips and throttle assembly

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanised grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered.

Throttle assembly and ODI grips → easily alter throttle progression; easy grip mounting without glue

Footrests

The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) designed footrests offer a bigger surface for boot soles while being less susceptible to catching on deep ruts, take-offs when scrubbing, or trackside barriers. This was achieved by utilising a narrower mounting concept which reduces overall weight with the design offering better control of the machine in all conditions.

Topology-optimised, die-cast footrests → reduced weight and less susceptible to dirt build-up

Footrest mount integrated into the frame → narrower profile is less susceptible to hook on deep ruts

Map Select Switch, Quickshifter, Traction and Launch Control

Designed for easy and intuitive operation, the Map Select Switch comes as standard. It activates Traction and Launch Control, selects between two engine maps (aggressive/smooth), and activates the Quickshifter on 4-stroke models. Map 1 (white) is the standard map for linear, predictable power, while Map 2 (green) is an aggressive map for added throttle response and a more explosive power output.

The Quickshifter can be activated or deactivated via the Map Select Switch. The function works only when upshifting, interrupting the ignition for a fraction of a second. This allows for smooth gear changes, even with the throttle fully open and without using the clutch. The Quickshifter works by a sensor on the shift drum registering the force from the shift lever and sending a signal to the ECU to interrupt the ignition timing. To prevent unintended shifts and false neutrals, the function is only active from second to fifth gears.

With the engine at idle, Launch Control is engaged by pressing the Traction Control and Quickshifter buttons simultaneously. Both symbols will start flashing to indicate that Launch Control is active. This function limits the amount of power to the rear wheel, improving traction, and preventing loss of control under hard acceleration. Once the rider shifts up a gear, the Launch Control will deactivate automatically. Additionally, the Quickshift function is deactivated while Launch Control mode is engaged.

Traction Control on 4-stroke models is engaged by a switch marked ‘TC’ and functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which engine RPM increases. If the RPM increases too quickly, the Engine Management System (EMS) registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction. This is a distinct advantage in wet or muddy conditions.

Handlebar Map Select Switch → alters engine characteristics according to conditions and rider preference

Quickshift function → clutch-free upshifting

Traction Control → optimal traction in all conditions

Launch Control → maximum traction for perfect starts

Start/stop switch

The combined start/stop switch on right side of handlebar allows for easy, intuitive starting and stopping of the engine.

Engine Management System (EMS)

The Keihin EMS is specifically designed to be small, light, and fast at processing data. It integrates Launch Control for perfect starts, selectable engine maps via the Traction Control switch on the handlebar, as well as the Quickshift function. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

A Rollover Sensor (ROS) cuts the ignition in the event of extreme crashes, adding another level of safety to the Husqvarna motocross machines. Additionally, the hour meter comes with an integrated FI status LED and a fuel level indicator.

Keihin EMS → small, light and fast at processing engine data for more efficient engine management

Rollover Sensor (ROS) → automatic cuts the ignition during extreme crashes

Hour meter with integrated FI status LED and fuel level indicator

Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

Keihin throttle body

The 4-stroke range features a 44 mm Keihin throttle body while the 2-stroke range features a 39 mm throttle body. The injectors are positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. To ensure optimal throttle response, the throttle cable is mounted directly without a linkage to provide a more immediate throttle response and feel.

On the 2-stroke models, the 39 mm Keihin throttle body features dual injectors which are positioned for optimal flow and a more immediate throttle response thanks to the direct cable mounting. Idle is controlled over the throttle valve (not over a bypass system as on Transfer Port Injection) with a dual injector setup – one low load injector and one “top-feed” oriented injector for maximum performance before the throttle valve.

In summary, this provides much better idle control, more stable idle behaviour, and a much better fuel/air mixture. The results are more power, more response, and a larger possible fuel/air operation window in comparison to TPI. Therefore, it is less prone to engine cut-outs or hesitations, and less sensitive to different ambient conditions (e.g. temperature, altitude, humidity).

4-stroke throttle body → 44 mm, injector positioned for optimal flow, more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

2-stroke throttle body → 39 mm with two injectors positioned for optimal flow and more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

Exhaust system

Tailored specifically for each model using an innovative 3D design process, the 2-stroke header pipes offer optimal geometry, performance, and ground clearance, making them less susceptible to damage. The 2-stroke mufflers also feature an aluminium mounting bracket and advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving.

The 4-stroke exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver leading performance at the lowest possible weight. The header pipe features a flow-designed resonance chamber integrated into the header pipe and is manufactured in two pieces to be as compact as possible. The position of the joint allows it to be removed without having to remove the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increased noise levels. The silencer is crafted from lightweight aluminium and is stylishly finished in a black coating to highlight its premium quality.

Compact exhausts → lightweight and engineered for optimal performance

Header pipe mounted directly onto engine mount for easy serviceability

Header joint position → removal of exhaust without removing rear shock

Electric start and Li-Ion battery

Along with the benefit of an easy electric starting system, a Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the full Husqvarna motocross range. The Li-Ion battery weighs approximately 1 kg less than a conventional lead/acid battery, so the convenience of electric starting is delivered while minimising overall weight.

Electric starter → easy starting at all times

Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery

Integrated cooling system and radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted by WP using high-strength aluminium. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimisation is used to channel air through the radiators more efficiently and provide optimal cooling in any condition. The cooling system is integrated into the frame allowing for optimal cooling by channelling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. A large centre tube running through the frame reduces the pressure at this point in the system allowing for a more consistent coolant flow and includes an internal thermostat for added reliability.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted close to the centre of gravity and contribute to the outstanding handling agility of each model in the motocross range.

Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space

Bayonet closure radiator caps

WP radiators → efficient for optimal cooling

Large central tube → consistent coolant flow

Fuel tank

The 7.2 litre polythene fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump. A one-piece fuel pump with integrated filter provides optimal fuel supply and allows the tank to be emptied further at low fuel levels. The external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage.

2 litre polythene fuel tank → larger capacity for extended running times

One-piece fuel pump and filter for optimal fuel supply → tank can be emptied further at low fuel levels

External fuel line routing → less exposed and susceptible to damage

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts to prevent air deformation and ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter element and filter cage design, which offers a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

CFD optimised airbox → exceptional air flow and maximised filter protection

Intuitive filter mounting system → safe and accurate protection against dirt

Tool-less filter access → quick and easy maintenance

High-flow airbox cover in the by-pack → added customisability of the engine response

Wheels (all TC models)

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D with laser engraved logos are laced to CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design which reduces the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance.

Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Wheels (all FC models)

Black high-strength anodised EXCEL Takasago rims are mounted to CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples to offer maximum weight savings and optimised handling and stability, even in the most extreme conditions.

Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Tyres

Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 Motocross tyres featuring the proven ‘block-within-a-block’ design for more progressive cornering and superior grip are fitted as standard.

Developed in top-level AMA Supercross and Motocross → enhanced handling, cornering, and steering feel

Impressive performance on all surfaces including sand, mud, and hard pack

Increased durability and crack resistance through an innovative rubber compound

Bodywork

The Motocross range features bodywork which clearly showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles progressive approach to offroad motorcycles and new, grey and yellow graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish-inspired design.

An optimized rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when riding in the standing position, inspires confidence for riders of every ability and enables them to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. The slim contact surfaces on the bodywork allow the rider to move around easily on the machine for total control at all times.

The flat seat profile, combined with a new style high grip seat cover, deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions. A recessed pocket under the seat, just above the airbox, allows for easy lifting of the machine onto, and off of motorcycle stands.

New grey and yellow graphics → striking, Swedish-inspired design

Rider triangle optimized for exceptional knee contact, especially when riding in the standing position

Large contact surface → allows for improved gripping and easier movement on the machine

Recessed grip pockets → allowing better grip to lift the motorcycle

Seat → flat seat profile and new high-grip seat cover for exceptional comfort and control in all conditions