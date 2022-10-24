AMA EnduroCross claws grabs Prescott Valley Rider

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker captured podium finishes in the first two motos at Round 4 of the 2022 AMA Endurocross Series. Later in the night, he faced adversity in the final moto but was still able to salvage a top 10 finish to land just off of the podium, in fourth overall, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The reigning champion started the evening by taking second in Hot Laps. Positioned well for Moto 1, Haaker attacked the course for nearly 19 minutes before taking his second moto win of the year. In the second moto, he battled to edge out his competitor but had to settle for the second step of the podium when time ran out. The last moto was filled with challenges for Haaker. With a tough start, he had to work his way through the field. Unfortunately, he was taken out by another rider and had to, once again, make several passes to get back to fifth. Then, bad luck struck yet again when the same rider cut him off and sent Haaker over the bars. He was able to recover some positions to finish inside of the top 10, in ninth. With 1-2-9 results, he was able to capture fourth overall at Round 4.

“Started off pretty strong with a first in the first moto, and a second in the second moto,” Haaker said. “I was looking good and then in the third moto, the EnduroCross claws kind of grabbed me down the first turn. I tried getting going, picked up in about last-place and passed all the way up. I got taken out by another rider halfway through that. I kept passing and got all the way back to fifth and then I got taken out again and dropped back to ultimately finish ninth.”

Round 5 of the 2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship will take place on Saturday, November 5 in Boise, Idaho. For full results and series information, visit their official website at www.endurocross.com.

EX Pro Results – Round 4

1. Trystan Hart (KTM) 3-4-1

2. Cody Webb (SHR) 2-6-2

3. Jonny Walker (BET) 4-1-7

4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 1-2-9



Overall Championship Standings

1. Trystan Hart, 97 points

2. Taddy Blazusiak, 82 points

3. Cody Webb, 80 points

…

5. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 65 points