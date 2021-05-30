AMA Flat Track Podium Streak at Chicago Half-Mile

Rush got the holeshot in the AFT Singles Main, slotting his Yamaha YZ450F into the lead off the line. The race transformed into an intense three-rider scrap for the win. After running out front for the opening minutes, Rush was displaced to third as the clock ticked down but remained a constant presence in the battle for victory. The Californian upped the pressure over the race’s final two laps, closing dramatically on the rear wheels of his opponents, finishing less than eight tenths off the win and less than two tenths back of second.

Daniels had the pace but not the path to emerge as the fourth rider in victory contention at his first home round of the season. The Illinois native was forced to start from the third row after struggling in his Semi. He did what he could to get away from the start in seventh, but by the time he made his way up into fourth, there wasn’t enough time to close the gap to the three riders in front of him. Despite that, Daniels collected his fifth finish of fourth or better in as many tries in 2021 – including his sensational two-class double win in Atlanta – to retain the early AFT Singles points lead.

Beach kept himself firmly in the Mission SuperTwins championship mix as well, with another solid finish on Saturday. After searching for an ideal set-up all day on an evolving track, Beach fought his way forward in the Main following the race’s restart. At that point, he pushed as high up the order as sixth before ultimately finishing in eighth. Carlile faced similar issues with the changing surface but still managed to finished tenth aboard the second Yamaha MT-07 DT to keep the team’s perfect streak of top 10s alive. As a result, Beach currently ranks second and Carlile eighth in the season-long fight for the Grand National Championship.

Estenson Racing will open their Yamahas up and do battle at high speed when the season resumes at Remington Park for the OKC Mile doubleheader in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on June 18-19.