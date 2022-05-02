AMA National Enduro Series Dragonsback National – Results

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong continued his strong start to the AMA National Enduro Series with a hard-fought sixth overall at Round 2 in Arrington, Virginia.

DeLong maintained a pretty consistent pace throughout the day, finishing inside the top-six in each of the six sections. He kicked off the day with a top-five in the opening test and that set him up for a podium charge early on. Pushing hard, DeLong experienced a pretty big crash during the third test but he was able to get up and salvage sixth in the section. He found himself on the ground a few more times in the second half of the day but he stayed around the top-five in the last three tests. Finishing just over a minute away from the podium, DeLong came away with sixth overall on the day.

“It was a sub-par day for me. I felt like I was riding good but we were just a little bit off at times,” DeLong said. “I was riding hard and pushing, but making mistakes, so maybe I was trying too hard. I had a couple crashes and I’m not usually one to be on the ground like I was today so I don’t know what the deal was. But I’m healthy and moving on, so we’ll be good.”

Trevor Bollinger had a consistent day in Virginia, battling just behind his teammate DeLong in most of the sections. He came out charging in the opening test, finishing sixth right away, and he followed it up with a top-five finish in test-two. From there, Bollinger struggled to keep the intensity needed to stay inside the top-five and he managed seventh-place finishes for the remaining tests, ultimately securing seventh on the day.

“I was a little uncomfortable today but I started to feel better and getting used to the bike as the day went on,” Bollinger said. “I just wasn’t able to get into the flow but we’re going to go back to work and get ready to keep the podium streak alive at Indiana GNCC.”



Round 3: Lead Belt National – May 15 – Park Hill, Missouri

Dragonsback National – Results



NE Pro1 Class

1. Ben Kelley (KTM)

2. Grant Baylor (GAS)

3. Ryder Lafferty (GAS)

…

6. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing