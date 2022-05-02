World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) Las Vegas

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton notched his fifth top-five finish of the season with a solid performance at Round 5 of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Las Vegas.

A home-state race for the Nevada native, Walton’s weekend started off unfavorably in practice when he encountered a collision with another rider. Sustaining a leg injury in the earlier carnage, Walton pushed through the discomfort off the line to capture a good start aboard his FX 450. Crowding in the first turn caused Walton to be pushed wide, but he kept his eyes focused on the lead riders ahead. The slick track conditions added to the challenge as the 45-minute race ensued but Walton was able to stay inside the top five, adding to his consistent front-running season where he now moves up to third in the overall championship standings.

“I had a mishap on the first practice start and ended up colliding with Dante and crashed in the first turn, crushing my left leg,” Walton said. “It was pretty sore but it seemed to calm down a little bit before the gate drop. The track was pretty challenging, really slick, and I just didn’t seem to find a very comfortable groove on it. This race was a lot different than anything we normally do and it wasn’t the greatest race for me but I’m keeping my head up and looking to improve for the next race, and it’ll be back to the normal routine.”



Next Round: Cedar City, Utah – May 27-29, 2022

Pro (MC) Round 5 Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Tyler Lynn (Kawasaki)

3. Dare Demartile (Beta)

…